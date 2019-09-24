Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Prophix Launches AI-powered Virtual Financial Analyst; Next Gen Corporate Performance Management Elevates the Office of Finance to a More Strategic Role Prophix Launches AI-powered Virtual Financial Analyst; Next Gen Corporate Performance Management Elevates the Office of Finance to a More Strategic Role CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedInterbit™ Provides Corporate UpdatePanoro Minerals Announces Receipt of Early Deposit Payment from Wheaton Precious Metals for the Cotabambas Project, PeruGlobex Options Bräunsdorf Silver Project to Excellon Resources