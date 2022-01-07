Prospect Park Capital Announces a Change of Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK) is pleased to announce that it will be pursuing a Change of Business (as such term is defined in the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) Policy 8 (the “Policy“)).

After an evaluation of the Company’s existing resources and a review of strategic options available to the Company, the Company has determined to refocus its business operations from an “investment issuer” to a “technology issuer” focused on highly scalable business to consumer communication platforms including, without limitation, platforms that connect service providers with customers in the areas of health and education. The board of directors of the Company believe that its network of business contacts and its depth of experience of its management team will enable the Company to succeed as a technology issuer.

The Company will look to integrate the technologies it acquired as part of its acquisitions of Diitalk Communications Inc. (“Diitalk”) and 102130706 Saskatchewan Inc. (dba Tutors on Demand) (“Tutors on Demand”). Diitalk is in the business of operating a rewards-based communication platform and the provision of services in connection therewith, including, without limitation, VOIP calling, SMS messaging, analytics engine, mobile apps and add engines. Tutors on Demand is in the business of operating a virtual marketplace through the Tutors on Demand Platform which enables the connection of qualified tutors and student learners who are seeking additional educational support. See news releases dated October 13, 2021 and December 3, 2021 for further information relating to the acquisitions of Diitalk and Tutors on Demand, respectively.

In connection with the Company’s acquisition of Diitalk, the Company will file a business acquisition report which will include Diitalk’s annual financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2021 (audited) and August 31, 2020. The Company expects to file the business acquisition report on or before February 11, 2022.

In conjunction with the Change of Business it is anticipated that the Company’s name will be changed to Ignite Communications Group Inc., or such other name as the directors of the Company in their sole discretion may determine. The directors of the Company believe this name better reflects the Company’s new focus as a technology issuer in the communications space.

The Change of Business and name change will require shareholder approval at the Company’s upcoming annual general and special meeting which is expected to be held in Q1 of 2022. The Change of Business is also subject to the approval of the CSE.

James Greig CEO of Prospect Park Capital Corp. commented

“We are very excited to move forward under the new name adding clarity to our goal of incubating and launching some very highly scalable technologies. We feel the added visibility and focus will catapult us on to the world stage with our robust communication app Diitalk and additional assets in the areas of health and education.”

Additional information will be released by the Company as it occurs. There can be no assurance the Change of Business or name change will be completed.‎

