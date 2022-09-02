Prospecting work to start on K2 northeast area IP anomalies

MONTREAL, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dios Exploration (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is very pleased to report that prospecting teams are mobilizing for northeastern K2 property prospecting of significant induced polarization IP anomalies in volcanic rocks south of small gabbro plug series, 9-10 km SW of Patwon gold discovery. A diamond drilling campaign is planned for mid-September.

M.J. Girard, President of Dios, stated: “We are looking forward to prospecting and drilling these IP anomalies as we know for a fact that some of them are associated with pyrite and chalcopyrite with known gold-copper-silver occurrences and almost no pyrrhotite has been observed up to now on Badji for instance. The recent line-cutting will also be very useful for this work.”

Wholly-owned K2, James Bay Eeyou Istche, Quebec, is hosted in same geological formation as is underlying Azimut’s Elmer property north of major Opinaca fault.

Option grant

The Board granted 1,150,000 5-year stock options at $0.10 per share under Director Employee Stock Option Plan. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard M.Sc. P.Geo and 43-101 Qualified Person.

