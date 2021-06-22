Prosper Gold Adds Second Drill at the Golden Corridor and Increases Drilling to 15,000 metres – Red Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that it has added a second drill and increased the 2021 Phase 1 diamond drilling program to 15,000 metres at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”). Drilling will continue to focus on the newly identified Golden Corridor target area. (for details of the Golden Corridor see the Company’s Dec. 1, 2020 news release).

“Prosper has a strong cash position and is fully funded to increase the Phase 1 drill program,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “We are excited to have Laframboise Drilling Inc. on site with 2 rigs. They are the most capable drillers I have come across in my 40 years in the business.”

Till Sampling Update

154 till samples have been collected in 2021 along 11 kilometres of the regional unconformity – a crustal-scale fault that has been the focus of the Company’s exploration strategy to date. Infill till sampling following 200 metre by 200 metre grid spacing to the east and west of the Golden Corridor is ongoing. Samples have been shipped to Overburden Drilling Management Ltd. in Nepean, Ontario for processing.

About the Golden Sidewalk

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company’s Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5 kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

