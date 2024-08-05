PROTEIN INDUSTRIES CANADA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Regina, SK, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Protein Industries Canada is announcing that Robert Hunter is no longer with the organization. Mr. Hunter has served as CEO since January 2025.

The Board has initiated an expedited search for a new CEO to ensure a smooth transition and to continue advancing the organization’s mandate.

“The Board of Directors’ priority is the long-term sustainability and operational success of the organization,” Tyler Groeneveld, Chair of the Board of Directors said. “Protein Industries Canada will continue to advance our strategic plan, The Road to $25 Billion. We remain committed to strengthening Canada’s plant-based ingredient and food processing sector.”

As one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters, Protein Industries Canada will keep delivering on its mission of growing the country’s plant-based food, feed and ingredient sector. The organization’s projects, partnerships and ecosystem support remain firmly in place as it helps Canada build a stronger, more sustainable agri-food sector.



CBJ Newsmakers