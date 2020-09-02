Provincial Court enters Final Resumption Stage with the Opening of Circuit Courts

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Provincial Court Chief Judge Redman announced today that the Provincial Court of Alberta will enter its Final Resumption Stage on September 8, 2020. Beginning on that date, most of the circuit courthouses will start reopening for in-person and remote hearings.

All participants, including counsel, witnesses, and accused persons, are encouraged to consult the Provincial Court of Alberta COVID-19 Information Page or contact the base point associated with their circuit point in advance of their scheduled appearance date to confirm that the circuit point is open and operational as intended.The Court continues to take advantage of the remote options established in the last few months to improve access to Justice and to ensure safety of all participants. In particular, criminal dockets will continue to be remote in most locations.Updated individual protocols for the different regions are being posted under the corresponding area of the COVID-19 Information page .Strict health and safety measures have been put in place in all locations for:physical distancing and monitoring of same;wearing of masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE);modifying courtrooms and other spaces; andenhanced cleaning.Do not come into a courthouse in person if you have been advised to self-isolate by public health officials, your doctor or the Self-Assessment tool on the Alberta Health Services website, or you are self-isolating as a result of travel or contact with individuals with COVID-19.

Tim Owens

Executive Director, Office of the Chief Judge,

The Provincial Court of Alberta

6th Floor Law Courts (North)

1A Sir Winston Churchill Square

Edmonton, Alberta, T5J 0R2

Phone: (780) 937-7044



CBJ Newsmakers