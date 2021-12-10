Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that Alcanna Inc. Shareholders vote “FOR” the Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Sundial Growers Inc.

Alcanna Shareholders who have questions about the Arrangement or need assistance with voting their shares should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com

Deadline to Vote by Proxy is 10:00 AM (Mountain Time) on December 10, 2021

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alcanna Inc. (“Alcanna” or the “Company” or “CLIQ”) (TSX: CLIQ) is pleased to announce that leading proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS“) and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis“) have each recommended that Alcanna shareholders (the “Alcanna Shareholders“) vote “ FOR ” the special resolution (the “Arrangement Resolution“) to approve the proposed plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement“) with Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial“). Under the terms of the arrangement agreement between Alcanna and Sundial dated October 7, 2021 (the “Arrangement Agreement“), Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Alcanna (each, an “Alcanna Share“). Alcanna Shareholders will receive 10.69 common shares in the capital of Sundial (each, a “Sundial Share“) for each Alcanna Share held (the “Consideration“).

The terms of the Arrangement and the Arrangement Agreement are further described in Alcanna’s management information circular and proxy statement dated November 9, 2021 (the “Circular“) and related meeting and proxy materials (together with the Circular, the “Meeting Materials“), which were filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on November 15, 2021. The Meeting Materials are also available on SEDAR under Alcanna’s profile at www.sedar.com and on Alcanna’s website at https://www.alcanna.com/ALCANNA-Special-Meeting-Materials.

PROXY ADVISORY FIRM RECOMMENDATIONS

In making its recommendation “ FOR ” the Arrangement, ISS noted that:

The transaction makes strategic sense as the combined entity is expected to benefit from the stable cash flow profile of CLIQ’s retail liquor business while also providing for potential synergies and operational improvements to SNDL’s cannabis franchise retail business through CLIQ’s cannabis retail expertise with Nova. Shareholders will receive merger consideration in a highly liquid company, with greater than 50 times average daily trading volume than that of CLIQ during the 30-day period ended Oct. 7, 2021, with further opportunity to participate in the upside potential represented by a larger, more diversified cannabis business with a large unrestricted cash position to continue investing for growth. The terms of the transaction follow what appears to be a robust process undertaken by CLIQ whereby several types of transactions were considered or carried over the course of an approximate 18-month period.

In making its recommendation “ FOR ” the Arrangement, Glass Lewis concluded that:

“We find the proposed merger both strategically and financially compelling, structured in a manner which imparts a generally favorable valuation for Alcanna shareholders. The board appears to have adequately considered the Company’s strategic alternatives and reasonably determined that Alcanna’s merger proposal offered a greater value relative to Alcanna’s standalone prospects…In view of these factors, we believe there is adequate strategic and financial cause for investor support at this time.”

SPECIAL MEETING ON DECEMBER 14, 2021

The special meeting of Alcanna Shareholders to consider the Arrangement (the “Meeting“) is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on December 14, 2021 and will be conducted via a virtual-only live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/213163286. At the Meeting, Alcanna Shareholders will be asked to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass the Arrangement Resolution to approve the Arrangement. The Arrangement Resolution must be approved by: (i) not less than 66⅔% of the votes cast by Alcanna Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (ii) a simple majority (greater than 50%) of the votes cast by Alcanna Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy at the Meeting excluding votes cast in respect of Alcanna Shares which are required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

The Consideration represents an acquisition price of approximately $9.12 per Alcanna Share, which represents a 39% premium to the 10-day volume weighted average trading price (“VWAP“) of the Alcanna Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) before September 1, 2021, being the date that Alcanna and Sundial entered into a non-binding letter of intent in respect of the Arrangement and a 23% premium to the 10-day VWAP of the Alcanna Shares on the TSX for the period preceding the September 15, 2021 press release regarding Alcanna’s trading activity.

BOARD RECOMMENDATION

The Alcanna Board of Directors, following the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, unanimously recommends that Alcanna Shareholders vote “ FOR ” the Arrangement Resolution.

Your vote is important regardless of the number of Alcanna Shares you own. It is very important that you carefully read the Meeting Materials and vote your Alcanna Shares. You are eligible to vote if you were an Alcanna Shareholder of record at the close of business on November 9, 2021. To ensure that your Alcanna Shares will be represented and voted at the Meeting, you should carefully follow the instructions provided in the Meeting Materials. All Alcanna Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy or in person (virtually) at the Meeting. The deadline for the receipt of proxies is 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on December 10, 2021. However, Alcanna Shareholders are encouraged to vote their Alcanna Shares as soon as possible in advance of the Meeting. Detailed instructions on how to vote and how to participate in the Meeting are contained in the Meeting Materials.

HOW TO VOTE

Beneficial Shareholders

INTERNET: Go to www.proxyvote.com and enter your 16-digit control number found on your voting instruction form to vote online.

TELEPHONE: Call 1-800-474-7493 and enter your 16-digit control number found on your voting instruction form to vote by telephone.

Registered Shareholders

INTERNET: Go to http://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin, enter the 12-digit control number printed on the form of proxy and follow the instructions on screen to vote your Alcanna Shares.

FAX: Complete, sign and date the form of proxy and send it by fax to: 1-800-517-4553.

For Assistance with Voting

If you have any questions about voting your Alcanna Shares or need more information about the Arrangement, please contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by email or at one of the numbers below:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll-Free Number: 1-877-452-7184

Outside of North America Collect Calls Number: 416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC), also operates approximately 70 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The Alcanna Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “CLIQ”. Additional information about Alcanna is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

