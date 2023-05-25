Public Mobile launches Canada’s First 5G Subscription Phone Service

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Public Mobile announced it launched Canada’s First 5G Subscription Phone Service – a new subscription phone service that offers Canadians a different way to experience mobility, backed by TELUS’ award-winning 5G network. Visit Public Mobile’s website for a special announcement from Jim Senko, Chief of the Unexpected Officer of Public Mobile.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Nguyen

Public Mobile Media Relations

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers