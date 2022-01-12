Public Sale for Chairman Ting’s Billion Buns NFTs sells out in less than one minute on LastKnown.com

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading North American blockchain development firm, Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN) is pleased to announce that its LastKnown.com (“LastKnown”) NFT marketplace has sold out its first NFT public sale, Chairman Ting’s Billion Buns NFTs, in less than one minute.

Chairman Ting’s Billion Buns NFTs are composed of 888 unique “Buns”. The sale began with a 24 hour private presale on Monday, January 10, 2022, in which more than half the collection sold despite excessive Ethereum network fees. After the public sale began on Tuesday, the remaining Buns were sold in approximately 48 seconds. Today, the NFTs will be revealed to the LastKnown community at 11 AM EST. The collection is now only available on the secondary market at https://opensea.io/collection/billionbuns and will be available on LastKnown’s secondary market when it launches later this year.

“On Monday, for the whitelist, we sold over 64% of the collection. Then, before I could catch my breath, the public sale sold out in 48 seconds flat. I’m super thankful for the success of my first NFT drop. I couldn’t have done it without the incredible help provided by the LastKnown.com team!” said Chairman Ting.

“Interest in LastKnown continues to exceed our expectations, and we are thrilled to have sold out 100% of all Billion Buns NFTs for our first official drop. We are looking forward to repeating the success we had with our first drop, and we have prepared a great line-up of 10+ quality artists already interested in releasing exclusive collections on the platform. We look forward to sharing news about upcoming artists next week,” said Dan Wasyluk, CEO of Blockchain Foundry.

About Chairman Ting

Carson Ting is an award-winning artist and ex-advertising art director with over 21 years in the business. He began his career in Toronto after earning a Bachelor of Design degree from the Ontario College of Art and Design and has worked on brands such as Nike Jordan, Lexus, Sony, Vespa, Toyota, and more.

His work has been recognized internationally at Cannes, One Show, London International Advertising Awards, New York Festivals, Communications Arts, Clios, The Webbys, and more.

As a former advertising director, Carson leverages his decades of experience in conceptual commercial creativity with his fun illustrative visual art styles to provide his clients with powerful and unique hand-crafted work.

Carson has been invited to speak at Pecha Kucha Vol 16., Creative Mornings, Advertising & Design Club of Canada, Design Thinkers Vancouver, Blend fest, Western Washington University, Montserrat College of Art, and Capilano University.

About LastKnown Marketplace

LastKnown Marketplace is a multi-chain NFT marketplace with quality artists and innovative drops. LastKnown provides artists and content creators with the blockchain experience and expertise needed for the most successful drops possible. A Blockchain Foundry project: Buy and collect NFTs on blockchains like Ethereum, Syscoin, and more. Uncover drops and goodies hidden in every collection, visit https://lastknown.com .

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business and consumer solutions, with a focus on infrastructure for digital assets and NFTs. BCF also provides blockchain consulting services to corporate clients.

