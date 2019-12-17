Pulp Mill’s Dumping Plans on Hold in Nova Scotia

CBJ — The government of Nova Scotia is withholding approval of a paper mill’s plan to dump about 85 million litres of treated effluent into the Northumerland Strait on a daily basis.

Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson says the province doesn’t have enough information to determine if Northern Pulp’s project will cause short-term and/or long-term problems. The plan will not be given a green light until a full environmental assessment is completed. It’s unclear whether the company or the government, or a combination of the two, would pay for the report.

Northern Pulp’s plan has faced intense opposition from local citizens including members of the Pictou Landing First Nation as well as fishermen from across the Maritime provinces.

