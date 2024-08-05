Pulsar Helium Reports Pressurised Gas Encounter at Jetstream #5 and Down-Hole Testing Conducted at Jetstream #3 and #4

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium exploration and development company, announces that its Jetstream #5 appraisal well at the flagship Topaz Project (Minnesota, USA) has intersected pressurized gas zones. The gas zones were encountered at depths of approximately 837 feet (255 meters) and 1,481 feet (451 meters), with an initial bottom-hole pressure of ~662 psi calculated, and visible gas influx observed during drilling operations. This positive progress result marks the fifth consecutive well in the Jetstream program to encounter gas, further reinforcing confidence in the extent of the helium-rich reservoir. In addition, well-testing has occurred at Jetstream #3 and #4, with data collected now being sent for interpretation.

Highlights:

Jetstream #5 location: Jetstream #5 is located ~1.8 miles (3 kilometers) northeast of the discovery well (Jetstream #1) at Topaz, significantly extending the project’s appraisal footprint.

Jetstream #5 is located ~1.8 miles (3 kilometers) northeast of the discovery well (Jetstream #1) at Topaz, significantly extending the project’s appraisal footprint. Shallow Pressurized Gas: Gas was encountered at approximately 837 feet (255 meters) and 1,481 feet (451 meters) depth, with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure reading of ~662 psi, indicating a strongly pressurized system even at this early stage of drilling. Gas was visibly seen bubbling through the drilling fluids at surface, confirming active gas flow under pressure.

Gas was encountered at approximately 837 feet (255 meters) and 1,481 feet (451 meters) depth, with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure reading of ~662 psi, indicating a strongly pressurized system even at this early stage of drilling. Gas was visibly seen bubbling through the drilling fluids at surface, confirming active gas flow under pressure. Drilling Progress: The well is being drilled using continuous HQ core drilling (large 63.5 mm diameter core) to maximize geological sample recovery while maintaining efficient progress. Around-the-clock drilling (24-hour operations with rotating crews) is ongoing as Jetstream #5 advances toward its target depth of 5,000 feet (1,524 meters).

The well is being drilled using continuous HQ core drilling (large 63.5 mm diameter core) to maximize geological sample recovery while maintaining efficient progress. Around-the-clock drilling (24-hour operations with rotating crews) is ongoing as Jetstream #5 advances toward its target depth of 5,000 feet (1,524 meters). Consistent Success: All five Jetstream appraisal wells drilled to date have encountered pressurized gas (a 100% success rate). This consistent success across the program underscores the continuity of the helium-bearing reservoir and the potential of the Topaz Project.

All five Jetstream appraisal wells drilled to date have encountered pressurized gas (a 100% success rate). This consistent success across the program underscores the continuity of the helium-bearing reservoir and the potential of the Topaz Project. Well-Testing: Jetstream #3 and #4 had down-hole logging conducted, with data sent for interpretation. The data collected includes formation microresistivity imaging, dipole sonic, resistivity, gamma, and neutron density logs.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“To encounter pressurized gas once again in Jetstream #5 is both validating and exciting for our team. With all five Jetstream wells confirming gas, we now have a consistent track record that underscores the pervasive nature of the helium reservoir at Topaz. In particular, seeing a gas influx at such a shallow depth in Jetstream #5 is highly encouraging, it suggests the gas column is extensive and the reservoir pressure is robust across the field. Each successful well brings us one step closer to our goal of establishing Topaz as a major primary helium source in North America. We will continue to advance the program diligently, collecting high-quality data from core samples and forthcoming tests to guide the next phases of this project’s development.”

Jetstream #5 Well Update

Jetstream #5, the third well in Pulsar’s current multi-well appraisal program at Topaz, was spudded on November 28, 2025. The well drilled through overburden and into the prospective formation, reaching significant gas shows at 837 and 1,481 feet depth (255 and 451 meters, respectively). Upon penetrating these zones, pressurized gas entered the wellbore, with crew members observing a noticeable influx of gas bubbling through the drilling mud at the surface. The preliminary calculated bottom-hole pressure at 1,481 feet is approximately 662 psi, a strong early indicator of a pressurized reservoir. This initial pressure measurement may be adjusted as drilling continues and final downhole pressure readings are obtained deeper in the well.

Drilling operations at Jetstream #5 are ongoing on a 24-hour schedule, with rotating crews ensuring continuous progress. The well has already surpassed the depth of the initial gas encounter and is proceeding toward the planned TD of 5,000 feet (1,524 m). Pulsar is utilizing HQ core drilling methodology for this well, which involves cutting a large-diameter core (~63.5 mm) to retrieve continuous rock samples. This approach is yielding abundant physical core for geological analysis while maintaining efficient penetration rates. Notably, gas continues to percolate from the formation during drilling, gas bubbling and pressure are evident in the returns, especially when pausing to add drill pipe, indicating sustained gas presence in the formation. These observations suggest that the reservoir remains pressurized as the well drills deeper, an encouraging sign as Jetstream #5 progresses through the stratigraphy.

As with the previous Topaz appraisal wells, once Jetstream #5 reaches total depth and drilling is concluded, the Company will initiate a comprehensive evaluation program. This will likely include open-hole wireline logging, flow testing, and pressure build-up analysis across the encountered zones, alongside laboratory analysis of gas samples and core material. (In the ongoing program, Pulsar has been sequencing well completion and testing activities to optimize costs and efficiency; for example, testing of the Jetstream #3 and #4 wells will be conducted together.) The data collected from Jetstream #5, in combination with results from Jetstream #3 and #4, will further delineate the reservoir’s properties and help quantify the helium resource in place. Updates on these appraisal results and any testing outcomes will be provided in due course.

Jetstream #3 and Jetstream #4 Well-Testing Update

In parallel with drilling operations at Jetstream #5, Pulsar completed a suite of down-hole wireline tests at Jetstream #3 and Jetstream #4 on December 6–7, 2025. These activities form an important part of the ongoing appraisal program and will support detailed reservoir characterization ahead of planned flow testing. The down-hole wireline tests were conducted by Extreme Wireline, Inc. from Utah, and consisted of formation microresistivity imaging, dipole sonic, resistivity, gamma, and neutron density logs. The data will now be sent to experts for evaluation and interpretation to further our understanding of the reservoir.

The next phase of appraisal work at the wells will consist of flow testing, gas sample collection for laboratory analysis (for all gases, including helium-3), and pressure build up testing. This testing program is expected to occur in January 2026, subject to equipment scheduling. Results from these tests will provide key inputs for the next iteration of the Topaz resource model and will help quantify the production potential of each well.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Project is located in northern Minnesota, USA, where Pulsar is the first mover in helium exploration and holds exclusive leases over the project area. Topaz is a primary helium discovery that contains helium-4, helium-3 and CO 2 , not associated with primarily hydrocarbon production. Multiple wells drilled by Pulsar have confirmed a laterally extensive helium-rich gas reservoir beneath the project lands. Notably, two wells drilled at Topaz, both with high helium concentrations averaging 8.1% in Jetstream #1 and 5.6% in Jetstream #2, measured during flow-testing, and the presence of helium-3 (a rare and valuable isotope) has been confirmed in gas samples taken from Jetstream #1. These results appear to indicate a high-quality helium resource. The ongoing Jetstream multi-well appraisal program at Topaz is designed to map out the reservoir’s extent, pressure regime, and gas composition, which will inform resource estimation and development planning.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licensed professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the potential of CO 2 and/or Helium-3 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s capital cost estimates, management’s expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company’s future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company’s property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company’s operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company’s exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company’s performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2025 for the year ended September 30, 2024 found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



