Pulse Oil Announces Mutual Termination of an Agreement for a Private Placement Offering of Preferred and Common Equity

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Oil Corp. (TSX-V:PUL) (the “Company” or “Pulse”) announced today that its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”), has been terminated due to unfavourable market conditions.

The Private Placement was conducted by Raymond James Ltd. (the “Agent”), as sole agent and sole bookrunner, and both Pulse and the Agent have mutually agreed to terminate this financing effort. Pulse will now have the flexibility to consider all alternative financing currently being considered.Pulse CEO, Garth Johnson commented, “The past number-of-months have been unprecedented and have resulted in the termination of this financing. Our efforts will now focus initially on a smaller financing to firm up Pulse’s balance sheet and allowing Pulse the opportunity to pursue the funding needed for the Bigoray EOR project. Our Bigoray Nisku Pinnacle Reef, Enhanced Oil Recovery program is ready to go once adequate funding is achieved. The technical and economic analysis is complete and the results are very encouraging, even at today’s commodity prices. This asset is worth persevering through tough times and we are committed to making this program happen.”About Pulse Oil Corp.Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With under 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing just 35% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders.Pulse Oil Corp.Garth Johnson, CEO

Phone: (604) 306‐4421

