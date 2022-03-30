Pulse Seismic Inc. 2022 Message from the President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) is publishing the attached message from its President and CEO, Neal Coleman, for Pulse’s shareholders, stakeholders and prospective investors. This message is also available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on Pulse’s website at www.pulseseismic.com .

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:

Neal Coleman, President and CEO

Or

Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO

Tel.: 403-237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: info@pulseseismic.com .

Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com .

To view the attachment to this press release, please visit: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/42c9df78-c526-4a32-83c7-805bb64ee388

PDF of this press release is available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/441d53d3-1802-4d81-8583-d0112ebe6c24



CBJ Newsmakers