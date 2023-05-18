PulseIR Announces Official Launch of Its Mobile Technology & Communications Platform with ParcelPal

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PulseIR, (the “Company” or “PulseIR”), an industry leader in driving real-time shareholder communication and engagement with its technology and wallet pass platforms, is pleased to announce the official launch of its PulseIR platform with ParcelPal Logistics, a courier and logistics company that specializes in providing last-mile delivery and logistics solutions across various industries, including pharmacy and health, meal kit deliveries, retail, and groceries. ParcelPal customers include many top B2C and B2B brands, including Amazon, FedEx, London Drugs, GoodFood, and Electronic Arts.

The PulseIR technology will enable ParcelPal to deliver a personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile IR solution that will unlock a real-time shareholder communications channel, improve their IR results, and drive investor engagement.

PULSEIR PLATFORM TO PROVIDE ENHANCED MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS CHANNEL TAILORED FOR PARCELPAL

PulseIR is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that delivers an automated activation and communications channel for investor relations directly through the mobile wallet. PulseIR simplifies and enhances the way businesses can grow, diversify, engage, and retain their investor base by enabling personalized engagement through mobile lock screen communication. Using the PulseIR platform, companies can send business updates, volume alerts, price action, and more in real-time, directly to investors’ smartphones right as they happen, not just at the end of the day or week. The mobile IR solution brings a business’s IR needs right into the hands of today’s digital-first investors, improving the user experience by consolidating company-wide IR assets into one touchpoint with customized branding, segmentation, and analytics.

The implementation of ParcelPal’s PulseIR platform will enable:

Two-way, direct-to-lock screen messaging between the company and its investors

Automated, real-time communication through SMS or push notifications that can be sent immediately or scheduled

Segmentation of communication to specific shareholders or groups, or to the company’s entire database of investors

Ability to search for specific investors and access contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses

Detailed insights and analytics that highlight metrics such as the total number of passes created or downloaded (which can also be segmented by specific investors to see if they downloaded the wallet pass or not)

Functionality as a CRM database with CSV import and export capabilities

Rich Wheeless, CEO of ParcelPal Logistics, states: “In a time where consumers of content want real-time communication, the PulseIR technology platform solves just that. It will allow us to gain some new eyes on the Company and also help us tell our story to a broader audience in a simple way. This is the first of multiple partnerships for us with Fobi AI and we look forward to launching other exciting platforms together.”

Rob Anson, CEO, states: “There’s no denying that the world is now entirely digital. At our core, PulseIR is about providing public issuers with a mobile strategy and automated communications channel that connects them directly to their shareholders. The official launch of PulseIR with ParcelPal is a prime example that demonstrates how we make it easy for early-stage companies to create established mobile IR strategies that deliver next-level experiences for their investors.”

About ParcelPal Logistics

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia-based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more. For more information on ParcelPal, please visit www.parcelpal.com .

About PulseIR

PulseIR is a mobile investor relations and communications technology platform that provides public companies with the automated tools to deliver a personalized, automated, and data-driven engagement channel for IR. We make it easier than ever for businesses to grow, diversify, engage, and retain their investor base through real-time, mobile lock screen communication that brings IR right into the hands of today’s new age investors. For more information on PulseIR, click here .

