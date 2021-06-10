Pure Extracts Commences Production of High Potency CBD Gummies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has developed and is in production of innovative, high potency CBD edible gummies for the Canadian market.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “June is going to be a very exciting month for us as we commence sales of gummies through our distribution partner. The edible gummie business is a material revenue producer for Pure Extracts. We plan to replicate the success that our licensing partner, Taste-T, LLC (“Taste-T”), is experiencing in US states including Nevada, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oklahoma. Our exceptionally pure products are in high-demand, and we have a range in potencies and flavours that consumers will certainly enjoy.”

Added Mr. Nikolaevsky, “With the combination of the enhanced product stability from our proprietary manufacturing and packaging machine and our high-quality cannabis extracts, we have created the type of exceptional gummie products that consumers now demand.”

These products will be sold under the Pure Chews line of branded products and will feature 50 mg, 75 mg and 100 mg CBD potencies. Demand for these types of products is strong in the adult recreational and medical segments that the Company is launching its cannabis products in. All 3 SKUs of this Pure Chews product are available in a Blue Raspberry flavour and utilize a proprietary manufacturing system licensed from US based Taste-T, the manufacturer of the world-famous Fireball Cinnamon and Margarita Chill products, to produce and package branded cannabis gummies that come in unique blister packaging.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“ Ben Nikolaevsky ”

Ben Nikolaevsky

CEO and Director

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

For more information:

Pure Extracts Investor Relations

Tel: +1 604 493 2052

info@pureextractscorp.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Pure Extracts’, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in forward looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and we cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

This news release contains information about potential sales revenue from supply agreements, which may be considered as disclosure of financial outlook under applicable securities laws. Such information is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. Specifically, estimated sales revenue which may be derived from supply contracts has been calculated based on current wholesale prices and assume, among other things, that the Company will be able to find buyers for its products. Financial outlook contained in this news release was made by management as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing readers with an understanding of the potential revenue which may be derived from the production of high potency gummies and is not an estimate of profitability or any other measure of financial performance. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e1763f5-b1a2-4faf-8716-1fa28080c44c

CBJ Newsmakers