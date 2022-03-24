Pure Extracts Reaches 36 Product SKU Listings Across Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it has reached a total of 36 product SKUs in its provincial listings across Canada.

The product mix includes 17 Pure Pulls vape SKUs and 19 Pure Chews edible gummie SKUs for sale in licensed dispensaries in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick as well as on the Abba Medix national medical platform.

The next product launch will be a Pure Pulls 1 gram, high-potency THC, terpene-infused, distillate vape cart that will provide recreational consumers with a powerful and flavourful smoking experience.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are pleased to see our brands’ acceptance steadily growing across the country and I believe that our new high-potency vape carts will be a high-volume SKU that generates material revenue for our vape division.”

