Pure Extracts Receives Approval from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to list Pure Pulls Vapes and Pure Chews Edibles

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and functional mushrooms, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., has received approval from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries to list 9 SKUs in the their product catalogue. This will allow all the licensed retailers in Manitoba to order and purchase these products through Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries and deliver directly from Pure Extracts.

The approved listings include 6 Pure Pulls™ branded vape cartridges (4 unique Full Spectrum Oil vape carts, the high THC 9 Pound Hammer vape cart and the Durga Mata Cured Resin vape cart) and 3 Pure Chews™ edible gummies (2 CBD edible gummies and 1 THC edible gummie). All Pure Chews™ are sold in a Pure Extracts’ unique blister packaging offering convenience and guaranteeing freshness.

Pure Extracts’ CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “We are excited about listing our branded products for sale in Manitoba. This marks another successful milestone in the expansion of Pure Extracts across Canada and will complement our listings in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as well as our national medical cannabis listings with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. and Abba Medix Corp.”

About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the sale of Pure Extracts’ branded products in the province of Manitoba, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in forward looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and we cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.

This news release contains information about potential sales revenue from supply agreements, which may be considered as disclosure of financial outlook under applicable securities laws. Such information is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraph. Specifically, estimated sales revenue which may be derived from supply contracts has been calculated based on current wholesale prices and assume, among other things, that the Company will be able to find buyers for its products. Financial outlook contained in this news release was made by management as of the date of this news release and was provided for the purpose of providing readers with an understanding of the potential revenue which may be derived from supply agreement recently entered into by the Company and are not an estimate of profitability or any other measure of financial performance. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

