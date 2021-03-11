Pure Extracts Sells First Shipment of Cannabis Oil Extracts to German Pharma Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it has sold its first batch of cannabis oil extracts to a German pharmaceutical company.

Pure Extracts purchased Canadian grown, EU-GMP certified, dry cannabis flower and extracted it into 65% pure THC full spectrum oil (FSO) and into 85% pure THC distillate. These extracts will be further processed in Germany into an ultra-pure form of THC for medicinal purposes.This initial sale will pave the way for longer term supply agreements into Germany, Europe’s most important market and the Company plans to continue seeking export opportunities for its products in other European countries wherever they can be legally sold.Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “It is gratifying to have had our concentrates selected by a German pharmaceutical company for use in their medical products. We are excited about the entire European market opportunity for our extracts.” About Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

CEO and DirectorThe CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Pure Extracts’, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Pure Extracts include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Pure Extracts under securities regulations.



