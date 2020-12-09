Pure Extracts Signs LOI with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company – Owner of the PURICA™ Brand of Wellness Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging functional mushroom sector. The Company is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company Inc. (“PURICA”), owner of the PURICA™ brand of full-spectrum mushroom derived wellness products, to support Pure Extracts’ expansion into the functional mushroom sector and to co-develop CBD-full-spectrum mushroom wellness combinations.

PURICA has a track record of more than 20 years of bringing its customers the very best that nature has to offer; skillfully-formulated natural and whole food products solidly-backed by science. Based in Duncan, B.C. on Vancouver Island, PURICA is an award-winning company whose Immune 7 formulation has been named by Canadian retailers two years running as the gold award winner as the best immunity product in Canada in the prestigious alive Awards (2019 and 2020).PURICA is also a leader in educating the public about the uses and benefits of medicinal full-spectrum mushrooms with formulations targeting immunity and stress relief, sleep, heart health, weight management, endurance, performance, hormonal balance and a host of other conditions.Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, commented, “We are excited to be working with the experts at PURICA on functional mushroom products and novel CBD formulations. They have an impressive history of product development, customer retention and an unwavering dedication to high standards.”The marriage of full-spectrum mushroom extracts and CBD would be a ground-breaking achievement and would uniquely position Pure Extracts at the confluence of two very powerful trends – the rapid adoption of CBD oil as a mainstream medicinal product and the explosive growth of functional mushroom wellness products. With the help of Pure Extracts’ scientific advisor, Dr. Alexander MacGregor, President of the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology, the Company believes that it can expedite the formulation of this new category of wellness products with the highest bioavailability in the market today. About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

The Company features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/. A bout P URICA™

PURICA is a natural wellness and lifestyles company based in Duncan, B.C. It is the maker of highly-touted natural supplements such as PURICA Recovery and PURICA Recovery 3.0, immunity formulations such as the award-winning PURICA Immune 7 and PURICA Complete 360, PURICA Curcumin BioBDM30, other leading micronized medicinal mushroom and herbal formulations and more, including PURICA Probiotic, PURICA Power Vegan Protein and PURICA Zensations mushroom cacao mix. Our mission is to empower you to fully experience good health by providing the finest whole foods, supplements and lifestyle solutions. Our vision is a world in which you achieve your fullest potential in every aspect of life, work and play. PURICA = Nature. Science. You. For more visit www.purica.com.For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

CEO and DirectorThe CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Pure Extracts, and the other statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of Pure Extracts’, are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Pure Extracts include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Pure Extracts under securities regulations.





