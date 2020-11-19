Pure Sunfarms’ Brand Goes International in Lane Crawford Hong Kong Holiday Pop-Up Shops

Delta, B.C., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This holiday season, Pure Sunfarms’ brand will be appearing as part of a limited-edition Lane Crawford x Found CBD-infused gift set to be sold in the luxury department store’s holiday pop-up shops in Hong Kong. This is Pure Sunfarms first international appearance as a leading Canadian cannabis brand.Pure Sunfarms’ brand’s appearance on the international stage stems as a result of a partnership between Altum International Limited’s (“Altum”) Found, Asia-Pacific’s first CBD retail platform and café, and Lane Crawford, an iconic luxury department store in Greater China. The co-branded holiday pop-up shops aim to educate consumers and elevate their awareness about CBD.Luxury gift sets available for purchase at the pop-up shops will feature Pure Sunfarms’ CBD gummies created specifically for the Hong Kong consumer, among other CBD-inspired items such as chocolates, bath salts, and tea bags.“We’re so pleased for the Pure Sunfarms’ brand to make its debut internationally, alongside such prestigious and progressive partners as Altum and Lane Crawford,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “This is just the beginning of what’s to come for Pure Sunfarms as we look to share our love our plants and B.C.-grown cannabis products with the global cannabis market.”“We are particularly excited to be able to present in Asia-Pacific for the first time, Pure Sunfarms, Canada’s market leading cannabis brand,” Fiachra Mullen, Chief Marketing Officer for Altum International. “We believe that the leading cannabis brands in the Canadian market will hold a special place in the Hong Kong consumer’s heart. We are incredibly proud to have their trust in helping them access the Asia-Pacific markets for the first time through the most progressive cannabinoid jurisdiction in the region – Hong Kong.”The pop-up shops will run from November 13 through to the end of December 2020 at Lane Crawford’s ifc mall, Canton Road and Times Square locations.For more information about Pure Sunfarms, visit www.puresunfarms.com.- 30 -About Pure SunfarmsLocated in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.Pure Sunfarms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.www.puresunfarms.comAbout AltumAltum International is a cannabinoid company born from its founders’ desire to bring the life-changing benefits of cannabis back to the Asia-Pacific. Through its Hong Kong headquarters, Altum is disrupting the status quo of decades past by importing, distributing and marketing a curated range of high-quality cannabinoid products across the region in a compliant and cost-effective manner. In early 2020, Altum launched a line of consumer-friendly CBD products (Felix & Co), as well as plug-and-play CBD inputs for business operators (LIFE CBD) in the Hong Kong market. Following this, Altum launched Found, Asia-Pacific’s first CBD retail platform and café – designed to educate consumers and elevate category awareness. The August 2020 completion of a strategic investment from Village Farms International (TSX:VFF; Nasdaq:VFF) has further fueled Altum’s growth aspirations for 2021 and beyond. AttachmentPure Sunfarms_GummiesDanielle Bronson

