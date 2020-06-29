Pure Sunfarms Expands Across Canada’s Prairies with First Shipment of High-Quality Cannabis Products Now Available in Saskatchewan, Manitoba to Follow

Delta, B.C., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Pure Sunfarms’ adult-use recreational cannabis products are available for purchase in Saskatchewan following approval from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), the provincial regulator responsible for permitting and monitoring the operation of local cannabis wholesalers and retailers in the province. The high-quality cannabis producer has also been accepted by the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation, an official supplier of non-medical adult-use cannabis to the province’s licensed private sector retailers. Product is expected to be available for consumers in Manitoba in the coming weeks.Saskatchewan has experienced strong cannabis retail growth over the past year, nearly doubling its retail sales*. The province currently has 44 licensed retailers, and with the SLGA’s announcement to move towards an open market cannabis model by September 2020, there will be no cap on the number of dispensaries permitted in municipalities provincewide which is expected to give more consumers access to product.“We’re excited to share our high-quality cannabis products with even more Canadians as we expand across the prairie provinces,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Saskatchewan will be one of the first provinces to try our new signature strain, Pink Kush. We look forward to working with both Saskatchewan and Manitoba as we unveil our cannabis 2.0 line-up later this summer.”The first shipment of Pure Sunfarms’ high-quality cannabis products to Saskatchewan will include their newest strain Pink Kush along with White Rhino, joined by Sativa packs. These products are available for purchase to consumers in Saskatchewan at participating retailers. Select recreational cannabis products will be available for order to licensed retailers in Manitoba in the coming weeks.Pure Sunfarms continues to expand its dried flower offering, which now boasts two new signature strains – D. Bubba (commonly known as Death Bubba) and Pink Kush – along with 1 oz and ½ oz large format dried flower packs available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid varieties. The company is working on developing onsite cannabis extraction capabilities and will begin rolling out cannabis 2.0 this summer, including vape products and oils. Pure Sunfarms is also looking at securing additional provincial supply agreements across Canada in the months ahead.Consumers looking to receive updates from Pure Sunfarms can sign-up by visiting puresunfarms.com/subscribe.For more information, visit www.puresunfarms.com. *Statistics Canada. Table 20-10-0008-01 Retail trade sales by province and territory (x 1,000)- 30 -About Pure SunfarmsLocated in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With more than 25 years of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet. The company is working to develop onsite cannabis extraction capabilities in order to expand into cannabis oils and derivative products. Pure Sunfarms was established in 2017 as a joint venture between Village Farms International, Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.www.puresunfarms.comDanielle Bronson

