Pure Sunfarms introduces new products in growing concentrate and edible categories

DELTA, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), enters the infused pre-roll category for the first time with the introduction of Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls, and is also launching a new gummy offering, Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms. These brand-new product additions fall within two of the fastest growing product categories in Canada.

The infused pre-roll category has gained traction among consumers, and in recent months, has grown to represent over four percent of all Canadian cannabis sales1. Edibles is another high-performing product category that represents over five per cent of total cannabis sales in Canada, growing at a rate of 57 per cent in revenue year-over-year2.

For cannabis consumers looking to experience something new, Pure Sunfarms premium Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls offer a smooth and potent take on a classic pre-roll. Each pre-roll features aromatic high-potency BC bud infused with solventless full melt bubble hash in an approachable 0.5g format.

Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms offer a delicious and flavourful experience with a classic gummy chew. These bright and juicy flower-shaped gummies come in packs of two, featuring cannabis extract and botanical terpenes inspired by the flower grown in Pure Sunfarms greenhouse.

“Appealing to the wants and needs of Canadian cannabis consumers is important for Pure Sunfarms when it comes to introducing new products,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Consumers rely on Pure Sunfarms for quality BC bud, and we rely on consumers to tell us exactly what they’re looking for. Whether consumers are looking for gummies that are packed with flavour or pre-rolls that take it up a notch, these two new products offer something for everyone.”

Pure Sunfarms Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls will be available in:

Bubble Hash Infused Black Cherry Punch Pre-rolls (3 x 0.5g) are packed with aromatic Black Cherry Punch flower, a strain known for its rich cherry aromas and high THC, infused with solventless full melt bubble hash to create a smooth smoking, intensely potent pre-roll. Made of natural paper, each pre-roll is finished with a twisted end to prevent spillage and act as a wick.

Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms will be available in three delicious flavours:

Rhubarb Pie Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms, a THC gummy, bursting with the mouth-watering taste of homemade rhubarb pie, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the indica strain Pink Kush, featuring 5mg THC per gummy.

a THC gummy, bursting with the mouth-watering taste of homemade rhubarb pie, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the indica strain Pink Kush, featuring 5mg THC per gummy. Cherry Cola Float 5:1 Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms, a CBD forward gummy with the classic taste of a cherry cola float, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the hybrid strain ACDC, featuring 25mg CBD & 5mg THC per gummy.

a CBD forward gummy with the classic taste of a cherry cola float, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the hybrid strain ACDC, featuring 25mg CBD & 5mg THC per gummy. Lemon Meringue Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms (coming soon), a THC gummy with the sweet taste of tangy lemon curd and fluffy marshmallow meringue, infused with botanical terpenes inspired by the hybrid strain Jet Fuel Gelato, featuring 5mg THC per gummy.

Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Rolls and Sundaisies by Pure Sunfarms are now available in Ontario and will be in BC and Alberta in the months ahead.

www.puresunfarms.com/sundaisies

_______________

1 Based on estimated retail sales from HiFyre and Weed Crawler, as of September 30, 2022.

2 Based on estimated retail sales from HiFyre, as of September 30, 2022.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada’s top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Nowadays, and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

