Pure Sunfarms Launches The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.

DELTA, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), expands its brand portfolio for the first time into the value segment with the launch of The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., a recreational weed brand that offers bulk dried flower grown in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. offers bulk ounces of whole flower at great prices targeted at price-sensitive, frequent purchasers looking for good value, good potency and consistent availability. It is dependable weed that is greenhouse-grown and expertly cultivated in BC’s finest growing region: the Fraser Valley. Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.

“We saw a strategic opportunity to launch a new brand offering weed in large format that is positioned in a lower price tier than our flagship brand, Pure Sunfarms,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. offers consumers no-fuss, dependable, potent weed that’s grown in BC’s Fraser Valley and never in short supply—because we know weed grows better in the valley, and soon our consumers will know it too.”

The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.’s initial offering includes ounce packs of popular, potent, BC-grown dried flower strains: D. Burger and MAC 1.

D. Burger (Potency: 21-27% THC): Like a backyard BBQ with some extra gas for good measure. D. Burger is deliciously savoury, pungent and gassy — think grilled cheese and dark garlic in a bulk bag. This high-THC indica is a cross of GMO Cookies and Han Solo Burger. An ounce of dense green buds and tufts of orange hairs, our D. Burger’s unmistakable bud is greenhouse grown in BC’s best growing region, the Fraser Valley.

MAC 1 (Potency: 18-24% THC): This smooth hybrid is a cross between iconic strains, Alien Cookies F2 and Miracle 15. Bulk ounce bags with round buds covered in frosty trichomes and sugar leaves, MAC 1 is an upbeat and balanced flower with citrussy, earthy, and lightly gassy notes. Each ounce bag is filled with quality bud, greenhouse grown in BC’s best growing region, the Fraser Valley.

D. Burger and MAC 1 are now available in BC and will be available in Alberta in the weeks ahead.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada’s top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba at participating retailers and online through each province’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

