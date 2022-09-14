Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush is Ontario’s All-Time Top-Selling Strain

DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”) reports the company’s Pink Kush dried flower has achieved record level performance, maintaining its spot as the all-time, top-selling dried flower strain in Ontario1, the province which accounts for 40 per cent of legal cannabis sales in Canada2, since the legalization of cannabis in 2018.

Originally offered by Pure Sunfarms in June 2020, Pink Kush represents nearly 6 per cent market share since its launch in the dried flower category at the OCS, outperforming the second ranked strain three to one. In August, Pure Sunfarms brand continued to lead dried flower sales at the OCS, accounting for over 13 per cent of sales in the category, with Pink Kush leading the category at 7 per cent market share1.

“It’s energizing to see how well our Pink Kush has been and continues to be received in the market. It is the number one choice for cannabis consumers in Ontario,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “We are intentional about cultivation at Pure Sunfarms – our growers really know how to bring the best out of our Pink Kush.”

In addition to Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the company’s newest innovation strains, Jet Fuel Gelato, is adding to Pure Sunfarms dried flower market share performance at the OCS as the fastest-growing strain. Originally launched in September 2021, it is already ranked as the second all-time, top-selling strain in the industry overall one year later, right behind Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush1.

“Our team has a love of plants and passion for growing, with over 30 years of agricultural and legacy market experience. We put our all into the flower we grow because it is at the heart of and motivates everything we do,” continues Dosanjh. “We are very proud to be able to say that we are not only the all-time top-selling strains in Ontario, but also the top-performing brand in Canada, and hopefully one day, beyond.”

Pure Sunfarms continues to build on its strong performance to date. The company is focused on expanding its everyday premium selection and has added the following products to its offerings in select markets: Berry Cream Puff, Bubble Mints, Sugar Cookies and Ginger Dawg cultivars; Pre-Ground dried flower: Pink Berry, Diesel Kush, CBD Dream 2:1 and Sun Daze Gelato; Infused High THC Vapes available in Pink Kush, Hawaiian Sunlight and Hawaiian Sunset; Mint Infused CBD Vapes; and Straight Cut Pre-Rolls (0.5g) available in Jet Fuel Gelato and CBD Dream.

1 Calculated by Pure Sunfarms from sales information provided by the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)

2 Statistics Canada. Table 20-10-0008-01 Retail trade sales by province and territory

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada’s top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

