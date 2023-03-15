Pure Sunfarms’ Soar brand expands limited batch collection with 1g pre-roll offering

CLASSIC CONE STYLE PRE-ROLL IS FINISHED WITH A DUTCH CROWN FOR AN ELEVATED EXPERIENCE AND SMOOTH, EVEN BURN

DELTA, British Columbia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), introduces a new 1g pre-roll offering through Soar, a cannabis brand designed to deliver an elevated cannabis experience. Finished with a Dutch crown for an even burn, each 1g pre-roll features cultivars thoughtfully selected for their unique and exotic genetics.

“Our approach for Soar is designed with careful attention to detail to deliver high quality pre-rolls,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Hand-harvested, hang-dried, hand-detailed, and presented through Soar’s aroma collections, Soar’s pre-rolls are available in 1g format only, to allow you to savour and enjoy each unique cultivar.”

The paper on each Soar 1g pre-roll is carefully folded into a Dutch crown. This unique fold method packs the tip evenly for an elevated finish, and offers a slow, even burning experience. Each singular Soar 1g pre-roll is packaged in a convenient, child-resistant, reusable tube designed to protect the shape and preserve freshness.

Soar’s 1g pre-rolls are offered in the following genetics:

Pineapple God Pre-Roll 1g (Potency: 22-28% THC, Aroma Collection: Fruit): This 1g pre-roll features Pineapple God, a potent and aromatic cross of God Bud and Black Cherry Punch. From stacked colas of sticky green, pink and purple buds, this indica offers exotic aromas of tropical fruit.

Cherry Do-Si-Dos Pre-Roll 1g (Potency: 22-28% THC, Aroma Collection: Fruit): This 1g pre-roll features Cherry Do-Si-Dos, a dank and aromatic cross of Black Cherry Punch and Do-Si-Dos. From dense, dark and trichome-abundant buds, this indica offers strong sour fruit and earthy flavours balanced with floral and funky notes.

Alien Fuel Pre-Roll 1g (Potency: 20-26% THC, Aroma Collection: Citrus): This 1g pre-roll features Alien Fuel, an exclusive hybrid of Jet Fuel Gelato and MAC 1. From attractive pale green and purple buds, it offers a balance of citrus and herbal aromas.

Soar’s 1g pre-rolls are now available in BC and Alberta and will be in Ontario in the months ahead. Strain selection will vary by province.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.65 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 112,500 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada’s top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada, and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally, including Australia and Israel.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, the Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Nowadays, and is Cookies sun-grown partner in Canada. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

