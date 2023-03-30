PureFacts Announces Acquisition of Xtiva Financial Systems, Becoming the Most Complete Revenue Management Solution for the Wealth Management Industry

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PureFacts Financial Solutions, a leader in revenue management, enterprise reporting, and insights solutions for the asset and wealth management sector, announced today that is has acquired Xtiva Financial Systems, Inc. (Xtiva), the global leader in sales performance and incentive compensation management software for the wealth management industry.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in PureFacts’ growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional, seamless, end-to-end revenue management solutions to its clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Xtiva to the PureFacts family,” said Robert Madej, Founder, and CEO of PureFacts. “From day one, we have focused on providing our clients with the most flexible and transparent solutions to make growth easier. We know that better revenue management leads to greater revenue growth, and a key piece of that puzzle is developing and managing strategic incentive compensation plans. Our best-of-breed revenue management solution gets even better with Xtiva’s impressive track record and deep domain expertise.”

The deal brings together two highly complementary organizations, with PureFacts’ extensive experience and industry-leading infrastructure for gross and net fee calculations and reporting, combined with Xtiva’s cutting-edge technology and expertise in incentive and performance compensation management.

“Joining forces with PureFacts is a natural next step for Xtiva,” said Thomas J. Moysak, CEO of Xtiva, “Our shared commitment to service excellence and technical innovation, as well as our complimentary corporate values, make this a winning combination for both of our two companies and our customers.”

Under the PureFacts umbrella, the combined company will offer clients a complete revenue management solution while continuing to deliver the same world-class service and support that has distinguished both Xtiva and PureFacts in the market. Executives on the Xtiva team, including Moysak, will join the PureFacts’ leadership team, reporting directly to Madej. The combined business will benefit from sharing best practices in operations. Leadership will work together to integrate both companies’ development, back-office, and go-to-market activities.

ABOUT PUREFACTS FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Founded in 1997, PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of revenue management solutions for the investment industry. Serving over 100 clients with a combined 10 trillion in assets under management, PureFacts’ wealth-tech solutions help some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management firms and financial institutions grow revenue through better management of fees and actionable, data-driven insights. Its solutions help firms increase productivity, retain their most valued clients, deliver high-quality advice, and prevent costly mistakes. With offices in Canada, the USA, and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence, most recently receiving the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100, and ESGFinTech100 awards.

www.purefacts.com

ABOUT XTIVA FINANCIAL SYSTEMS

Xtiva Financial Systems provides the leading sales performance management (SPM) and incentive compensation management (ICM) systems for the financial services industry. Xtiva’s cloud-based Performance Platform enables financial organizations to drive scalable performance improvement through better business intelligence, sales enablement, talent management and is supported by dynamic and compelling incentive compensation based on a single system of record. 90 financial service enterprises use Xtiva’s software, services and support to maximize their salesforce investments and business performance. Xtiva’s customer-obsessed team is dedicated to ensuring its customers and their partners achieve more every day.

www.purefacts.com/xtiva

