PureGold to be Acquired by West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pure Gold Mining Inc. (NEX:PGM.H) (the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a binding letter agreement with West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake” or “WRLG”) (TSXV: WRLG, OTC: WRLGF) and Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (“Sprott”), whereby WRLG will, subject to certain conditions precedent, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the “Acquisition”), subject to approval of the British Columbia Supreme Court (the “Court”) in the Company’s ongoing proceedings pursuant to the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA Proceedings”).

WRLG has agreed to pay C$6.5 million in cash, issue 28.46 million common shares and grant a 1.0% secured Net Smelter Royalty (“NSR”) on the Madsen Gold Project as consideration for the Acquisition, as well as make up to US$10.0 million in deferred consideration payments. The share and NSR consideration is expected to accrue to Sprott as a fund managed by Sprott is the senior secured lender to the Company. In addition, US$10.0 million in deferred consideration is payable upon a change of control of WRLG with WRLG having the right to pay down any part of the deferred consideration prior to any change of control. In conjunction with the Acquisition, WRLG has entered into an engagement letter with Canaccord Genuity in respect of a “bought-deal” private placement of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of C$20,000,050 and an underwriter’s option of C$5,000,100.

Closing of the Acquisition will be subject to several conditions precedent, including the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement for the Acquisition by no later than May 1, 2023, Court approval of the Transaction, including the grant of a reverse vesting order from the Court, WRLG shareholder approval, and all requisite regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pure Gold Mining Inc.

The Company is a Canadian gold mining company with a mine (the “Mine”) located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Company owns and operates the Company’s Mine, which began gold production in 2021 after the successful construction of an 800 tpd underground mine and processing facility. The Company’s Mine is centered on a forty-seven square kilometre property with significant discovery potential.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

