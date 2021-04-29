Purek Holdings Corp. Closes Acquisition Of ‘BudaPets’ All-Natural Pet Wellness Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the “Company” or “PureK“) (TSX Venture: PKAN) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding membership interests of Nirvana Group, LLC (“Nirvana“), a Florida-based company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of all-natural pet wellness products and which includes the BudaPets brand.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76f1b095-30a1-4e30-bf70-1088c60f77be

The BudaPets brand joins the Company’s existing pet care portfolio, which includes PureKana Pet, a division of the Company’s market-leading CBD company, PureKana, LLC (“PureKana“). As previously announced in a news release dated February 19, 2021, PureK and PureKana also recently acquired No B.S. Skincare, the industry-leading clean-formula skin care and beauty company. The Company’s acquisition of both brands serves to strengthen its foothold in some of the fastest-growing global market categories.

“We are excited to welcome the BudaPets brand into the PureK Holdings portfolio to address a broader base of consumers as well as the wellness needs of their best friends,” said Kathy Casey, CEO of PureK. “BudaPets fits perfectly into PureK Holdings’ growth strategy focusing on the global pet care, skincare, and plant-based food and beverage categories. BudaPets now joins the PureKana and No B.S. brands in our mission to lead category innovation where nature meets science.”

BudaPets’ product line includes Calming, Hip and Joint, Omega Bites, and Dental Chews products. All of BudaPets’ products are created with the highest-quality CBD from hemp extract and natural ingredients to improve the quality of life of pets and of livestock. All BudaPets products are manufactured and processed in the United States and adhere to strict manufacturing standards. In January 2020, BudaPets received National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) certification for its natural hemp-derived pet supplement product line, one of the highest-level certifications in the pet care industry.

The Acquisition

Under the terms of the acquisition, PureK acquired all of the issued and outstanding membership units of Nirvana, including the BudaPets brand. PureK issued USD$1.5 million in unsecured convertible debentures, with 3.25% non-compounding interest per annum, with a maturity date that is twenty-four (24) months following the date of closing (the “Maturity Date“). Under the terms of the convertible debenture, the Sellers will have the option, on a monthly basis, to convert any portion of the convertible debentures into common shares of the Company (“Common Shares“) at a price equal to the higher of (i) the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange as of the date of conversion; or (ii) CAD $3.50. Any portion or all of the convertible debentures which have not been so converted into Common Shares shall be payable in cash at the Maturity Date.

In addition, current members of Nirvana will be eligible to receive earnout compensation of USD$500,000, payable in Common Shares, if sales from Nirvana’s products equals or exceeds USD$1 million for the 2021 fiscal year, and an additional USD$1 million payable in Common Shares if sales from Nirvana’s products exceeds USD$2.5 million for the 2022 fiscal year. The transactions are at arm’s length, and, other than the issuance of the unsecured convertible debentures noted above, there is no long-term debt being assumed. Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on PureK Holdings Corp., please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations/.

