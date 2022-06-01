Purely Inspired® To Extend Wellness Made Easy Campaign Through Sunday, July 17; ClassPass® Added To Rewards Program

NEW YORK, NY and OAKVILLE, ON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purely Inspired® Nutrition (www.purelyinspired.com), a premium brand that focuses on making high-quality, nutritious products, has announced the extension of its Wellness Made Easy campaign that started on May 3, through Sunday, July 17.

The Wellness Made Easy campaign will reward more than 184,000 consumers with wellness gifts of up to $50 simply by uploading a copy of their purchase receipt of a Purely Inspired product to www.purelyinspiredrewards.com. Now, as part of the program, credits on the popular ClassPass® app are now an option, as are personal training sessions, yoga, spin, barre, nutritional consultations and spa services through TLC Marketing, valued up to $50.

The new ClassPass option comes through a marketing agreement between Purely Inspired and TLC Marketing and marks the first such partnership between the widely popular fitness app and a nutrition brand.

“ClassPass is excited to be a part of the Wellness Made Easy campaign. Wellness isn’t one size fits all and we are thrilled to welcome Purely Inspired consumers onto our network so they can decide just how they would like to experience wellness through our diverse network of studios, spas, and salons.” said Ivy Wu, Vice President of Consumer Growth at ClassPass.

ClassPass, like Purely Inspired, makes it easy to prioritize your healthy lifestyle, bringing together the world’s best classes and experiences since 2013. The company has booked millions of classes over the last nine years in 30 countries across the globe and now serves as a wellness benefit at some of the world’s leading employers.

With a single membership, ClassPass users choose from a broad range of options across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more.

“The involvement of ClassPass and its dynamic network of fitness services, classes and wellness offerings only further amplifies the tremendous value Purely Inspired is able to provide for consumers through its Wellness Made Easy initiative,” said Jarrod Jordan, the Chief Marketing Officer for Iovate Health Sciences, makers of the Purely Inspired brand.

Built on the commitment to make nutrition accessible, Purely Inspired designs its products to fit all of life’s moments. The Purely Inspired line, which includes Organic Protein, Superfoods and Collagen Peptides, delivers “all of the good stuff with zero fuss,” in super convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. The easy-to-read labels on each bottle convey important information about the products and add transparency to the Purely Inspired brand’s ingredients, allowing consumers to pick the Purely Inspired product that best suits their lifestyle.

Purely Inspired products undergo multiple rounds of sensory analysis to ensure that our best tasting formulas come to life, and all product claims are backed by research and are formulated by in-house scientific experts. The Purely Inspired line of nutritional products contains choices that are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners, in addition to being non-GMO, and gluten free. For more information on Purely Inspired products, visit www.purelyinspired.com, or follow Purely Inspired on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for product information, news, updates, special promotions and more.

For full program details, please visit www.purelyinspiredrewards.com.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About TLC Marketing

At TLC Marketing we believe experiences make life more rewarding™.

We are global leaders in creating campaigns that bring brand stories to life through rewards. Our national lifestyle reward networks and brand partnerships allow brands to connect with their audience in a more tangible way. If a brand talks about beautiful hair, we can provide a free haircut with every purchase. If they launch a new product flavor their customers can enjoy a meal out at a local restaurant. Or if they promote a healthy lifestyle we can treat every single customer to a free fitness or wellness session. We’re constantly investing in our proprietary lifestyle reward networks, our understanding of consumer behavior (Pii™) & our digital reward delivery platform (RFA™).

Operating in 12 markets, from New York to Sydney offering customers the experiences they love. Creating award winning campaigns for the biggest brands in the world like Nespresso, Coca-Cola, Continental Tyres, LG and McDonald’s.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers