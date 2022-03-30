Purely Inspired® To Partner With Ice Dreams 2022 Tour, Connecting Skating Heroes With Consumers Through Tales Of Inspiration

New York, NY and Oakville ON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purely Inspired® Nutrition (www.purelyinspired.com), a premium brand that focuses on making high-quality, nutritious products, has announced a partnership with the Ice Dreams Tour (www.icedreamstour.com) as a presenting sponsor for select events. The Ice Dreams Tour showcases inspirational athletes and will help the Purely Inspired® brand promote key consumer programs at retail in April, May and June 2022.

The Ice Dreams Tour, presented by Purely Inspired®, will bring legendary figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Olympic medalist Gracie Gold, U.S. medalist Polina Edmunds and 2022 U.S. Olympians Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble to ten U.S. markets this spring. As part of the partnership, Ice Dreams Tour talent will be involved in promoting two major initiatives for the Purely Inspired® brand in Spring 2022 — one focused on food insecurity and the other on healthy lifestyles, both to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Now that Ashley and I have returned home from Beijing, we’re excited to use our platform to amplify causes for positive change,” LeDuc said. “Thanks to the Purely Inspired® partnership with Ice Dreams, we believe that the exposure from performing in 10 major cities during Spring 2022 will help raise awareness for issues around food security and healthy lifestyles, while inspiring skating fans and young skaters.”

The Ice Dreams Tour, presented by Purely Inspired® will kick off on April 8 at Mennen Sports Arena just outside of New York City and will head to regional markets and major metropolitan areas including metro Philadelphia (Newark, DE), Chicago, Detroit and Boston (Worcester, MA). Each location will allow junior skaters to perform alongside the stars and participate in a one-hour motivational seminar that will encourage them to further chase their dreams.

“The Ice Dreams partnership is all about putting the inspired in Purely Inspired®,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the Purely Inspired® brand. “We’re excited to have some amazing individuals from the world of sports travel the country performing and representing Purely Inspired®, all while aligning with critical issues like food security and healthy lifestyles,”

Built on the commitment to make nutrition accessible, Purely Inspired® designs its products to fit all of life’s moments. The Purely Inspired® line, which includes Organic Protein, Superfoods and Collagen Peptides, delivers “all of the good stuff with zero fuss,” in super convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. The easy-to-read labels on each bottle convey important information about the products and add transparency to the Purely Inspired® brand’s ingredients, allowing consumers to pick the Purely Inspired product that best suits their lifestyle.

Purely Inspired® products undergo multiple rounds of sensory analysis to ensure that our best tasting formulas come to life, and all product claims are backed by research and are formulated by in-house scientific experts. The Purely Inspired® line of nutritional products contains choices that are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners, in addition to being non-GMO, and gluten free. For more information on Purely Inspired® products, visit www.purelyinspired.com, or follow Purely Inspired® on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for product information, news, updates, special promotions and more.

Ice Dreams Schedule:

April 8 – Mennen Sports Arena (Morristown, NJ)

April 9 – Buffalo State Arena (Buffalo, NY)

April 10 – Capital Ice Arena (Clifton Park, NY)

May 13 – University of Delaware (Newark, DE)

May 14 – Milford Ice Arena (Milford, CT)

May 15 – New England Sports Center (Worcester, MA)

June 3 – OBM Arena (Strongsville, OH)

June 4 – Suburban Ice (Rochester, MI)

June 5 – Northbrook Sports Center (Northbrook, IL)

June 10 – Northwell Health Ice Center (East Meadow, NY)

For tickets, visit www.icedreamstour.com.

For skate with the stars info, visit https://icedreamstour.com/skate-with-us-1.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star® Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers