Purely Inspired® To Partner With Ice Dreams 2022 Tour, Connecting Sports Heroes And Philanthropy Together To Help Feeding America®

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purely Inspired® Nutrition (www.purelyinspired.com), a premium brand that focuses on making high-quality, nutritious products, has announced a partnership with the Ice Dreams Tour (www.icedreamstour.com) as a presenting sponsor for select events. The Ice Dreams Tour showcases inspirational athletes and will help the Purely Inspired brand promote key consumer programs at retail in April, May and June 2022.

The Ice Dreams Tour, presented by Purely Inspired®, will bring legendary figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Olympic medalists Gracie Gold, and Polina Edmunds and 2022 U.S. Olympians Timothy LeDuc and Ashley Cain-Gribble to ten U.S. markets this spring, including metro New York City, Philadelphia (Newark, DE), Chicago, Detroit and Boston (Worcester, MA). As part of the partnership, Ice Dreams Tour talent will be involved in promoting two major initiatives for the Purely Inspired® brand — supporting Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, (www.feedingamerica.org) in helping to provide up to one million meals to people facing hunger through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign and “Wellness Made Easy,” a program that encourages consumers to get active through a rewards-based partnership with TLC.

Starting on April 18, more than 4,400 Walmart® locations will offer specially-marked bottles of Purely Inspired® Organic Protein and Collagen Peptides, in which the equivalent of one meal will be donated to Feeding America for each bottle sold. Purely Inspired’s goal is to secure one million meals through the end of the campaign.

“Now that Ashley and I have returned home from Beijing, we’re excited to use our platform to amplify causes for positive change,” LeDuc said. “Thanks to the Purely Inspired® partnership with the Ice Dreams Tour, we believe that the exposure from performing in 10 major cities during Spring 2022 will help raise up to one million meals for people in need through Feeding America.”

Beginning May 3 and running through June 28, Purely Inspired® will give away more than 184,000 wellness gifts available through its Wellness Made Easy program. All customers have to do is upload a copy of their purchase receipt (from any retailer) to www.purelyinspiredrewards.com and have the choice of wellness gifts available to them. These gifts can range from personal training sessions, to yoga and spin classes, to nutritional consultations, valued up to $50. For full program details, please visit www.purelyinspiredrewards.com.

“The Ice Dreams partnership is all about putting the inspired in Purely Inspired®,” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the Purely Inspired® brand. “We’re excited to have some amazing individuals from the world of sports travel the country performing and representing Purely Inspired, all while aligning with critical issues like food security and healthy lifestyles,”

Built on the commitment to make nutrition accessible, Purely Inspired® designs its products to fit all of life’s moments. The Purely Inspired® line, which includes Organic Protein, Superfoods and Collagen Peptides, delivers “all of the good stuff with zero fuss,” in super convenient formats to compliment healthy and active lifestyles. The easy-to-read labels on each bottle convey important information about the products and add transparency to the Purely Inspired® brand’s ingredients, allowing consumers to pick the Purely Inspired® product that best suits their lifestyle.

Purely Inspired® products undergo multiple rounds of sensory analysis to ensure that our best tasting formulas come to life, and all product claims are backed by research and are formulated by in-house scientific experts. The Purely Inspired® line of nutritional products contains choices that are free of artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners, in addition to being non-GMO, and gluten free. For more information on Purely Inspired® products, visit www.purelyinspired.com, or follow Purely Inspired® on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for product information, news, updates, special promotions and more.

Ice Dreams Schedule:

April 8 – Mennen Sports Arena (Morristown, NJ)

April 9 – Buffalo State Arena (Buffalo, NY)

April 10 – Capital Ice Arena (Clifton Park, NY)

May 13 – University of Delaware (Newark, DE)

May 14 – Milford Ice Arena (Milford, CT)

May 15 – New England Sports Center (Worcester, MA)

June 3 – OBM Arena (Strongsville, OH)

June 4 – Suburban Ice (Rochester, MI)

June 5 – Northbrook Sports Center (Northbrook, IL)

June 12 – Northwell Health Ice Center (East Meadow, NY)

For tickets, visit www.icedreamstour.com.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional supplement company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development, and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and with offices in New York, New York, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Feeding America:

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

