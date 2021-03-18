Purpose Investments Bitcoin ETF Crosses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management on One-Month Fund Anniversary

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled to announce that Purpose Bitcoin ETF (“the ETF”), the world’s first Bitcoin ETF backed by physically settled Bitcoin, crossed $1 billion in assets under management on its one-month anniversary, emphasizing investor’s confidence in our innovation and demand for this burgeoning asset class.

“When we launched Purpose Bitcoin ETF, we knew we were filling a void in the market. Hitting this milestone so quickly proves that investors are seeking convenient, safe access to cryptocurrencies and shows their confidence in our ETF as the premier vehicle for that exposure,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose.The ETF invests directly in physically settled Bitcoin, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient access to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrency without the associated risk of self-custody within a digital wallet.Purpose acts as manager of the ETF and Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital”), a company with significant experience and expertise in digital assets, acts as a special consultant to Purpose.“Purpose is helping to bring cryptocurrency into the mainstream,” said Brian Mosoff, CEO of Ether Capital. “Cryptocurrency ETFs have the potential to be truly revolutionary and are an important investor conduit into the space as the ecosystem continues to mature.”Since launching in 2012, Purpose Investments has been driven by its core principles. Purpose has earned its success through its dedication and approach to risk management, outcome-oriented investment strategies, accessibility, transparency and sustainability. These principles are a clear reflection of Purpose’s belief in the need to think differently to make a lasting impact for investors and on the asset management industry itself.“We create success for investors by caring about the same things they do,” Seif continued. “Working with Ether Capital, a company with deep expertise in the cryptocurrency space, allowed us to build a great product that we believe will have a positive impact on our clients and their investing experiences.”Purpose is committed to not only providing access to digital assets, but also to educating investors. In addition to the ETF, Purpose has a cryptocurrency knowledge centre that gives investors the knowledge and tools to understand this emerging asset class. To learn more about Purpose Bitcoin ETF and the asset class, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-bitcoin-etf .About Purpose Investments Inc.Purpose is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities described in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933.The content of this document is for informational purposes only, and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. The information is not investment advice, nor is it tailored to the needs or circumstances of any investor. Information contained on this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this document and any representation to the contrary is an offence. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice and neither Ether Capital Corporation, nor any of its affiliates, will be held liable for inaccuracies in the information presented.Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.Forward-Looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



