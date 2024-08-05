Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2025 Final Annual Notional Distributions for Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts with December 15, 2025 Tax Year-End

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gain and income distributions for its open-end exchange-traded funds structured as mutual fund trusts (the “Funds”) with a December 15, 2025 tax year-end. The notional distributions represent capital gains realized and income earned by the Funds, as applicable, during the year.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Final Annual Notional Capital Gain Distributions

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual Capital Gain Distribution Per Unit NAV Per Unit (as of Dec 30, 2025) Final

Annual Capital Gain Distribution (% of Dec 30, 2025 NAV) Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY TSX $1.0327 $6.81 15.16% Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B TSX $1.2362 $8.17 15.13% Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U TSX US $ 1.0266 US $ 6.78 15.15% Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY TSX $0.0722 $2.66 2.71% Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B TSX $0.0942 $3.48 2.71% Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U TSX US $ 0.0725 US $ 2.67 2.71% Purpose Ether ETF – ETF Units ETHH TSX $0.6905 $11.26 6.13% Purpose Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHH.B TSX $0.8371 $13.67 6.12% Purpose Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHH.U TSX US $ 0.7670 US $ 12.51 6.13% Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCO.B TSX $0.0158 $16.58 0.10% Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCO.U TSX US $ 0.0162 US $ 16.92 0.10% Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHO.B TSX $0.5090 $22.19 2.29% Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHO.U TSX US $ 0.5200 US $ 22.64 2.30% Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units SOLL TSX $2.0500 $9.57 21.42% Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units SOLL.B TSX $2.0310 $9.50 21.39% Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units SOLL.U TSX US $ 2.0720 US $ 9.67 21.42% Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units APLY Cboe Canada $0.4230 $32.53 1.30% Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YAMZ Cboe Canada $1.2440 $44.85 2.77% Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG Cboe Canada $1.8140 $56.45 3.21% NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YNVD Cboe Canada $1.4850 $44.90 3.31% Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units MSFY Cboe Canada $0.4280 $21.87 1.96% Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YTSL Cboe Canada $2.3180 $25.67 9.03%

Final Notional Income Distributions

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol Exchange Final Annual Income Distribution Per Unit NAV Per Unit (as of Dec 30, 2025) Final

Annual Income Distribution (% of Dec 30, 2025 NAV) Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHO.B TSX $0.0350 $22.19 0.16% Purpose Core Ether ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHO.U TSX US $ 0.0360 US $ 22.64 0.16% Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Units SOLL TSX $0.0520 $9.57 0.54% Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units SOLL.B TSX $0.0520 $9.50 0.55% Purpose Solana ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units SOLL.U TSX US $ 0.0530 US $ 9.67 0.55% Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID TSX $0.0739 $30.03 0.25%

Notional capital gain and income distributions for the above-listed funds were applied to the ETF series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025. The ex-distribution date is December 30, 2025. Purpose confirms that, further to the December 18, 2025 press release, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF will not declare a special annual capital gain distribution.

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 31, 2025, if necessary.

Actual breakdown of taxable amounts of notional (reinvested) and cash distributions for the 2025 tax year, including tax factor allocations, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $30 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein.



