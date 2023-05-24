Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Record and Ex-Distribution Dates for the Purpose Ether Yield ETFs and Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETFs

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the May 2023 record date and ex-distribution date for Purpose Ether Yield ETF Units (ETHY), Purpose Ether Yield ETF CAD Non-Currency hedged Units (ETHY.B), Purpose Ether Yield ETF USD Non-Currency Hedged Units (ETHY.U), Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Units (BTCY), Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF CAD Non-Currency hedged Units (BTCY.B), and Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF USD Non-Currency Hedged USD Units (BTCY.U). The press release on May 18, 2023, reported an incorrect record date and ex-distribution date of May 29, 2023, for the ETFs. The correct record date and ex-distribution date for the ETFs will be May 30, 2023.

Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $0.0315 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0385 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US$ 0.0420 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.0400 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0450 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US$ 0.0530 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

