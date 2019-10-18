Purpose Investments Inc. Announces October Distributions

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of October 2019. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is October 28, 2019, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of October 30, 2019. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is October 30, 2019.

Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.About Purpose Investments Inc.Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.comCommissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CBJ Newsmakers