PyroGenesis Receives $700,000 Purchase Order for Three Plasma Torches

MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to announce that the Company has received an order for three (3) waste-destructing plasma torches from the US Navy’s shipbuilder, Newport News Shipbuilding.

The three plasma torches ordered are for the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, the largest and most technologically advanced warship ever built1, valued at approximately $13 billion. The plasma torches are to be used in PyroGenesis’ proprietary Plasma Arc Waste Destruction System (“PAWDS”) that the Company previously built and delivered to the US Navy.

The USS Gerald R. Ford conducted its maiden mission2 in fall 2022, during which the ship tested operational systems on board, including the Company’s PAWDS. Following the mission’s successful completion, Newport News Shipbuilding – the sole designer and builder of US Navy aircraft carriers – ordered the three additional plasma torches as well as ancillary components. The value of these new orders is approximately CA$700,800 (US$507,500). Final delivery is scheduled for Q3 2023.

“We are proud that PyroGenesis continues to be a supplier of choice for ultra-high temperature waste destruction solutions on US Navy aircraft carriers,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO of PyroGenesis.

As previously reported , the Company’s PAWDS is now in full operation on the newly launched USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier – the first of four carriers the US Navy have contracted to have the Company’s PAWDS system on board. In addition to the contracts for the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS John F. Kennedy, a further two-ship build contract with the US Navy was awarded to the Company in 2020 , for $11.5 million, for the USS Enterprise and USS Doris Miller. The USS Enterprise began construction in 2022 with a launch expected in 20283; the USS Doris Miller will follow.

The PAWDS is a compact, all-electric waste management system for combustible waste, designed for each of the first four Ford-class aircraft carriers scheduled to be built – the first new generation of carriers designed in 40 years4. The PAWDS can eliminate more than 400 pounds of diverse trash material per hour, including the plastic that traditional ship waste systems cannot not destroy. PAWDS reduces ships’ trash – plastic, paper, food, and wood – to vapor, a key aspect, as without a waste destruction system of this caliber, ships would be forced to reduce operations, returning to port to off-load trash5. Land-based systems based on the PAWDS marine design – known as SPARC – are also offered by PyroGenesis as a land-based solution to waste management problems. The Company recorded its first SPARC sale recently when it announced a contract awarded by a New Zealand product stewardship organization undertaking the destruction of hazardous synthetic refrigerants.

Separately, PyroGenesis is pleased to announce today that Mark Paterson has joined the Company as General Counsel. Mr. Paterson is a senior business lawyer with comprehensive corporate and commercial experience, including in senior in-house roles as well as private practice. He has an extensive experience in a wide array of areas, including contract negotiations, M&A management, conflict resolution, human resources, and corporate/regulatory compliance. Mr. Paterson is a member of the Quebec bar and holds BCL and LLB degrees from McGill University. He also holds a B.A. from Bishop’s University.

