Pythian Renews Google Cloud Infrastructure Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program 

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced it has renewed its Infrastructure Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program . By validating this Partner Specialization, Pythian has demonstrated success helping customers architect and build their Google Cloud Platform infrastructure and workflows.

The Google Cloud Partner renewal process includes a rigorous audit that entails a third-party review of client case studies. In one instance, a Pythian use case illustrated the successful migration to Google Cloud and deployment of BigQuery for analytics to assist a growing travel company with improved data management, security and data governance, and a more scalable cloud infrastructure to support rapid growth.

Another use case was shared to highlight a gaming company’s cloud migration and data transformation using Google Compute Engine (GCE) and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and real-time data pipelines Dataflow and Cloud Composer. The strategy enabled the company to leverage Google’s latest cloud accessibility, governance and management services. The results were immediate access to vital data that previously took 24 hours to access.

“We’re thrilled to see Pythian renew their Infrastructure Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program,” said Nina Harding, global chief, partner programs and strategy, Google Cloud. “Pythian’s continued diligence in keeping technical specializations up to date facilitates our customers’ ongoing success through meaningful data insights and business processes in Google Cloud.”

Pythian, a managed services provider (MSP), provides Google Cloud-certified experts to implement, optimize, manage, and monitor its clients’ Google Cloud infrastructures to ensure mission-critical systems are highly available, secure, and optimized for success. Pythian has earned multiple Google specializations and is dedicated to keeping them up to date. Specialization is the highest technical designation a Google partner can earn.

“Pythian’s infrastructure expertise spans all of Pythian’s service delivery practices, with more than 100 Google certifications,” said Paul Lewis , chief technology officer at Pythian. “This translates into a team with deep bench strength that can help modernize organizations on Google Cloud or refine an existing Google Cloud landscape.”

