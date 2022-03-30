Pythian’s SAP Services Practice Grows by 300 Percent in 2021

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced today that its SAP services line of business tripled in size, scope and revenue compared to the previous year. As an SAP Silver Partner, Certified Application Hosting Services Provider, and approved Migration Factory partner with deep expertise in global delivery, Pythian offers workload migration, end-to-end managed services, and big data analytics services.

“Pythian is one of our key partners in the SAP Database Migration Factory program,” said Trilok Rajesh, vice president, SAP HANA Product Management Organization and head of SAP Database Migration Factory. “They have highly competent consultants that are flexible, committed and always willing to learn and go the extra mile to be trusted advisors in the area of HANA Cloud, BW4 HANA and S/4HANA migrations across SAP field teams and our customers.”

In 2021, Pythian’s team helped over 20 enterprise customers with professional and managed services across the application, database and infrastructure layers, providing proactive monitoring and management, rapid response times and secure, mission critical uptime.

Companies that migrate to HANA, the data foundation for SAP’s business technology platform, have access to more capabilities to drive innovation, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and IoT. Pythian helps its clients transform their business with HANA by providing value-driven benefits including:

Integrating cloud-based and on-premises data sources for faster access to data and improved analysis capabilities;

Faster and more accurate reporting, leveraging a central access layer in the cloud that connects data sources and gives stakeholders the information they need in real time;

Accurate and timely insights aided by intuitive self-service analytics, visualization, and business intelligence capabilities; and

Enhanced forecasting capability using ML and predictive algorithms.

In one example of customer success, Pythian helped a leading footwear manufacturer increase performance by more than 70 percent by migrating its SAP solutions from on-premises to SAP HANA. The company also changed its database platform from Oracle to SAP HANA and SAP ASE under Pythian’s guidance. The project, completed in just six months, eliminated all fees and contracts with a third-party data center and Oracle resulting in reduced annual operating and maintenance costs. The company now has improved reporting with a cloud-based business intelligence solution.

“Adoption of HANA Platform is a key foundation for enterprises running SAP that want to achieve digital transformation,” said Sabir Kapasi, general manager, SAP, at Pythian. “Pythian’s dedicated team of SAP- and HANA-certified experts provide migration services for on-premises systems or applications to HANA Cloud to solve limitations rooted in legacy platforms.”

In March 2021 Pythian acquired ManageServe, a leader in SAP implementation, migration and managed services. The acquisition brought seasoned partnerships with SAP to Pythian, fortifying the company’s ability to provide extensive SAP expertise to customers, combined with the power and scalability of the cloud. Pythian is a Global Partner in the SAP Migration Factory Program and an SAP PartnerEdge Program Partner.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics, and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.

