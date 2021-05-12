Qello Concerts by Stingray Now Available Worldwide on Libby App

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that Qello Concerts by Stingray has launched on Libby, the award-winning app built for readers to discover and enjoy digital content from their public or academic library. Starting today, users of participating libraries around the globe will access premium content from the world’s leading concert streaming service for free. Qello Concerts by Stingray is part of the new Databases & Streaming Media services launching on Libby this week.

Qello Concerts by Stingray brings Libby users the world’s most extensive collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries with hundreds of performances by global stars such as Beyoncé, AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Queen, Imagine Dragons, The Rolling Stones, and many more.

Powered by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide, Libby is available in 90 percent of all public libraries in North America, as well as hundreds of college and university libraries, and is used by millions all over the world to enjoy digital content. Libby is entirely free with no subscription costs, no in-app purchases, and no late fees. All users need is a valid library card from their library.

“Stingray is committed to delivering new entertainment platforms for music fans everywhere,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “We are thrilled to bring our expertly curated premium streaming service Qello Concerts by Stingray to Libby users. We are always on the lookout for innovative partnerships to seamlessly bring our curated content to the greatest number of viewers while expanding our brand presence worldwide.”

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About OverDrive

OverDrive strives to create “a world enlightened by reading.” Serving a growing network of 65,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the K-12 student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

