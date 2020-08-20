QM Environmental selected as finalist for Best Safety Industry Provider in Canada’s Safest Employers Awards 2020

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QM Environmental (“QM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian environmental and industrial services company, has been selected as a finalist for Best Safety Industry Provider in the 10th annual Canada’s Safest Employers Awards, presented by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine.

Canada’s Safest Employers Awards celebrate companies across the nation for their exceptional safety culture and wellness practices.Finalists were selected following an open call for nominations to COS magazine’s nationwide readership of 14,000 safety professionals.Winners will be selected by an esteemed independent judging panel and revealed during a virtual awards gala on October 22.“Our commitment to safety and zero harm is ingrained in every part of our organization. ‘Done Safely, Without Compromise’ is not only QM’s health and safety motto, it serves as the foundation for our company culture for our employees, partners, clients and the communities we serve,” according to company president, Harry Kim, P. Eng. “This has been an incredibly challenging year for safety professionals and for businesses everywhere,” said Canada’s Safest Employers project director Jessica Duce. “The list of finalists represents the best and brightest in workplace health and safety and honours those who have stepped up at a time when it mattered most. It’s our honour to acknowledge and celebrate this deserving group at the virtual awards gala on October 22.”For the full list of finalists, visit www.safestemployers.com . About QM EnvironmentalQM Environmental is a leading environmental and industrial services company with offices and qualified teams strategically located across Canada to provide end-to-end capabilities to the industries and customers it serves. QM Environmental is a customer-driven organization, backed by over 35 years of experience solving the country’s most complex environmental challenges through its strong culture of excellence in health and safety, integrity, and quality. QM’s services include: Environmental Remediation, Demolition and Decommissioning, Hazardous Materials Abatement, Emergency Response and Management, Training, Waste Management and Facilities, and Water Treatment.Learn more at www.QMenv.com .Media Inquiries:

Andy Radia

aradia@kingsdaleadvisors.com

T: 416-867-2357About Canadian Occupational Safety:

For almost 60 years Canadian Occupational Safety has been the premier publication on occupational health and safety in Canada. In each issue, readers get a compelling mix of practical, informative, high-quality articles to help them in their work as health and safety professionals. Canadian Occupational Safety covers a wide range of topics ranging from office to heavy industry, and from general safety management to specific workplace hazards. The print publication is distributed to 14,000 occupational health and safety professionals across Canada.Contact:

Krissy Salvador – Marketing Executive, Key Media

krissy.salvador@keymedia.com





CBJ Newsmakers