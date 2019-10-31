QMX Gold Appoints Robert Bryce to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QMX Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to announce that Robert C. Bryce will be rejoining the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Bryce is a retired member of the Quebec Order of Engineers and a fellow of the Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He has nearly 50 years of mine construction and operation experience. Mr. Bryce has extensive experience in Northwestern Quebec, including many junior exploration companies as well as larger operating companies such as Falconbridge Copper Ltd, Les Mines Selbaie and AUR Resources Inc. Since 1996, Mr. Bryce has been Chairman of the Board and President of Resource Abitex, and he has been a member of the board of several mineral exploration companies, including Integra Gold Corp and QMX Gold (and its predecessor company from 2003 to 2016).“Robert will be an excellent addition to the QMX team. Not only is Robert intimately familiar with QMX and its assets from his time at AUR Resources and while on the board of QMX/Alexis from 2003 to 2016, his technical experience in the Abitibi will be invaluable as we advance our various targets in Val d’Or,” commented Brad Humphrey, President and CEO.QMX has granted 250,000 stock options that vest immediately, subject to a four-month regulatory hold period, and may be exercised at a price of $0.10 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.About QMX Gold CorporationQMX Gold Corporation is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX-V under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel Mill.Contact Information:

Brad Humphrey Louis Baribeau

President and CEO Public Relations

Tel: (416) 861-5887 Tel: (514) 667-2304

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

