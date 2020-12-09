Qu Biologics Completes $8M Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qu Biologics Inc., a private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce an oversubscribed $8 million financing. With the proceeds, Qu Biologics will complete stage 1 of the RESTORE Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease and its Phase 2 Study to assess activation of anti-cancer immune response in colon cancer.

“We are pleased to have oversubscribed our bridge round based on the promising interim data from our RESTORE trial and we are looking forward to the important full data from our two studies, which will both complete in the first half of 2021,” said Hal Gunn, MD, CEO of Qu. “Our first-in-paradigm platform is designed to safely achieve immune balance and healing by restoring multiple important immune functions simultaneously – we are excited about our unique and novel treatment’s transformational potential in preventing and treating cancer and chronic disease.”Qu Biologics will use the funds raised to expand its team and capacity and progress its proprietary immunotherapy platform.For more information about Qu Biologics and the science behind SSIs, please visit www.qubiologics.com .About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to stimulate an innate immune response in targeted organs to reverse the chronic inflammation underlying many important diseases including inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, inflammatory lung disease and arthritis. Qu has completed three Phase 2 studies in Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and lung cancer and has two Phase 2 studies underway in Crohn’s disease and colon cancer.Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally.For more information regarding this press release, contact:Hal Gunn, MD

CEO

Qu Biologics Inc.

Phone: 604.734.1450

Email: media@qubiologics.com

Qu Biologics Inc. cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Qu Biologics’ forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Qu Biologics’ business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Qu Biologics does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.



