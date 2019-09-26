QuadReal Attains Top Rankings in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)

Company achieves 1st for a diversified portfolio in Canada“With consistent support from BCI, QuadReal has built a strong team dedicated to sustainability,” said Remco Daal, President, Canadian Real Estate at QuadReal and chair of the company’s Sustainability Committee. “The fact that our diversified portfolio was ranked 1st in Canada and 2nd in North America according to this year’s GRESB assessment is a testament to that focus. This is the beginning of a journey for us. I look forward to how we will challenge ourselves and the industry to do better in the future.”On the global front, QuadReal ranked in the top 5 of 230 peers in the diversified portfolio category and in the top 5% of all companies that submitted. One of the properties in which QuadReal has invested internationally—22 Bishopsgate in London, UK—ranked 1st for a UK developer and 2nd globally for an office developer.“We aim to be in the top quartile of all GRESB submissions globally,” said Jamie Gray-Donald, SVP of Sustainability at QuadReal. “I’m proud to say that QuadReal has achieved this in our first year of results, launching our long-term commitment to the benchmark. We take a systemic approach to understanding our social, environmental and economic impacts, identifying and prioritizing our biggest levers for positive change. I would like to thank the people at our offices and properties—from local to global—who have taken up the challenge to deliver excellence in sustainability.”“We would like to congratulate QuadReal on taking top spot in the diversified portfolio category in Canada and for being in the top five globally,” said Dan Winters, Head of Americas for GRESB. “These results reflect a fulsome analysis of not only environmental performance, but also of such aspects as stakeholder engagement, risks, opportunities, policy and disclosure. As a company, QuadReal has demonstrated leadership in energy disclosure and transparency and encourages the industry to share benchmarked data as a way to help mitigate climate change.”In 2018 QuadReal disclosed its building-level energy, water and GHG data publicly. In 2019, the Energy Disclosure Challenge was formed by QuadReal in collaboration with the Canadian Green Building Council and two other industry leaders. QuadReal encourages all building managers in Canada to disclose their energy and GHG data and has made a commitment to improve the communities in which it operates through efficiency, engagement, health and innovation.To learn more, visit https://www.quadreal.com/sustainability/ About QuadRealHeadquartered in Vancouver, Canada, QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company. QuadReal manages the real estate and mortgage programs of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), one of Canada’s largest asset managers with a $153.4 billion portfolio. QuadReal manages a $37.6 billion portfolio spanning 23 Global Cities across 17 countries. The company seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.QuadReal: Excellence lives here. www.quadreal.com For more information: media@quadreal.com

(604) 975-9501

