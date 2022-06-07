Quantropi Unveils New “Digital QKD” Quantum-Secure Product at RSA Conference 2022

OTTAWA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantropi, Inc., today displayed its latest quantum-secure cryptography product, SEQUR™ SynQK, which generates and digitally distributes synchronized quantum keys, onsite at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA, Jun. 6 – 9, 2022.

“We’re pleased and proud to showcase our digital Quantum Key Distribution (D-QKD) technology as part of our SEQUR™ Quantum Entropy suite,” says James Nguyen, CEO of Quantropi. “SEQUR™ SynQK is powered by QiSpace™ – the only complete and scalable end-to-end platform enabling organizations to protect against the immediate threat of Steal Now Crack Later and the long-term Quantum threat to the digital economy,” said Nguyen.

Quantropi’s SEQUR™ SynQK effectively shatters several world records, delivering at least 5 simultaneous Quantum-key streams over distances ranging from 4,000 to 15,000 KM at speeds ranging from 130 to 190 megabits per second (for context, each of the five streams equates to 8 – 12 times what Google.com uses every second).

Quantropi benchmarked the performance of SEQUR™ SynQK in partnership with Deutsche Telekom and Calian Group.

Marc Geitz, Innovation Architect at Deutsche Telekom, says: “We have deployed Quantropi’s ‘digital QKD’ protocol and see it as a strong alternative or complement to other key exchange methods. In tests at our T-Labs, we found that this technology outperforms the key exchange rate of all other solutions. We will continue testing in a real-world environment in due time.”

Michael Redding, Quantropi’s CTO, says, “By ensuring that the same stream of true random numbers is quantum-securely delivered to all enabled nodes, SEQUR™ SynQK offers major cost savings over QKD and it can work over any IP network, including wireless networks — which is true a game-changer.” The solution has been designed to comply with ETSI-014 to enable simple and seamless integration into environments supporting the OpenQKD standard. “It brings quantum security to endpoints QKD cannot feasibly serve,” says Redding.

Quantropi will showcase QiSpace™ and SEQUR™ SynQK during RSAC, at Booth #3307, Moscone South Expo.

About Quantropi, Inc.

A Canadian startup founded in 2018 with a vision to defend Truth and Trust, Quantropi is bound to be the standard for end-to-end quantum-secure communications and encryption. The company’s next-generation technology works over today’s Internet, enabling enterprises to begin immediately transitioning to permanent quantum security, with minimal investment in new hardware or infrastructure. The company’s flagship QiSpace™ hybrid SaaS platform is uniquely capable of all three criteria for complete cryptographic integrity: Trust, Uncertainty, and Entropy – or “TrUE” – providing organizations, product managers, and application developers with quantum-secure cryptographic functions to protect data, networks, and systems.

