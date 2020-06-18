Quantum Numbers Corp. Provides Update on Filing of Q1 2020 Financial Disclosure

MONTREAL, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSXV:QNC) Quantum Numbers Corp. (the “Corporation” or “QNC”) Montréal, Canada, an innovative developer of cryptographic solutions based on Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG), provides an update with respect to filing of its interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (the “Required Q1 Filings“). The Corporation is providing this update in accordance with Decision No 2020-PDG-0023 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec) (the “Exemption“).

The Corporation still intends to make the Required Q1 Filings by the end of June 2020.Blackout in Effect for Management and Other InsidersIn accordance with the Corporation’s Securities Trading Policy, the officers and directors of the Corporation and certain other persons will remain subject to a trading black-out pursuant to which such persons are prohibited from trading in any securities of the Corporation until such time the Required Q1 Filings are filed on SEDAR and a corresponding news release is issued by the Corporation.Business DevelopmentsThere have been no material business developments since May 29, 2020, date of filing of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .About Quantum Numbers Corp.The Corporation’s mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. Visit our website at www.quantumnumberscorp.com For further information, please contact:Pierre Miron, Chief Financial Officer

