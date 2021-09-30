Qube Realty Releases Revolutionary Home Valuation Technology in Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qube Realty, a local Montreal real estate start-up that has experienced tremendous growth since its inception, has spent the last two years building a sophisticated instant home valuation technology and map of sold-prices to use in the province of Quebec. It is now finally available to the public, at no cost or obligations.

Quebec has always been at a serious disadvantage when it comes to real estate technology. Unlike the United States and many other Canadian provinces, historical sold prices and home estimates are difficult to acquire in Quebec, and even more difficult to have in one place. This is because real estate information such as sold values of homes is not easily accessible in Quebec rather than being publicly available like in the United States. Since the data is government-owned, it is difficult to navigate and must be purchased. As a result, there have been very few attempts to compile this relevant and helpful data in one place.

Qube Realty has taken it upon themselves to provide Quebecers with historical sold home values in Montreal, Laval, and the Monteregie area in an easy and interactive way. This includes data from people who sold using a broker, but also those who sold through other methods. Here’s the best part: the technology is free to use, with no catches or obligations.

Not only can this sold data be accessed in one place, but Qube takes it one step further, using it to create the “best home valuation AI that the province has to offer,” all of which can be used for free at www.groupqube.com .

Qube Home Valuation and Sold Map Technology details:

Sophisticated and accurate instant on-line home valuation of any home in the Montreal, Laval, and Monteregie areas

Displays sold prices of all homes in the Montreal, Laval, and Monteregie areas after 2020

Nicola Ricciardi, the head designer of this technology, explains how it works: “We use neural networks and different levels of machine learning to create an industry-first algorithm to give home values. Our intentions are primarily aimed at reducing the error margins. Some home valuation technologies have up to 30% margins of error, and we believe this is just unacceptable.”

About Qube

Qube has serviced thousands of home buyers and home sellers since it began. They have numerous private investors that have invested based on rapid growth and the company’s technology development.

Qube supports Quebec residents by providing full-service real estate experiences with incredible rewards: sellers can save thousands in commission and buyers receive cash back through their client appreciation rewards program when they purchase a home with one of our REALTORS®. Qube’s services are complimented by their groundbreaking technology, helping both clients and brokers through the home buying and selling process. They are working on three software technologies aimed at changing the Quebec real estate market forever. All you have to do is visit their website at www.groupqube.com or call 1-877-410-7823 to learn more.

Name: Immobilier Qube

Phone Number: 1-877-410-7823



