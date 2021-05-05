Quebec City CMA: Acceleration in Overall Prices in a Context of Catch-Up and Overheating

QUEBEC CITY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) for the month of April, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Important note: several statistics for April 2020 are not representative due to the exceptional pause in transactional activities and new property listings during this period. April 2019 statistics are used in calculating variations (for informational purposes). However, April 2020 remains a valid reference in determining variations in median prices and active listings.

“The rebound in the number of new listings of single-family properties in March resulted in a sustained increase in transaction activity in April,” notes Charles Brant, director of market analysis. “All property categories in the Quebec City CMA are now being taken by storm by buyers aware of the potential for property prices to rise in this market,” he adds.

April highlights

Total sales: a new record of 1,091 sales, the highest number recorded in April since the real estate brokers’ Centris system began compiling market statistics. This record should, however, be put into perspective as the level of activity is generally more moderate than in March 2021.

The northern periphery of Quebec City continues to post a record level of activity for this period of the year with 149 sales (+26 per cent compared to April 2019), followed by the agglomeration of Quebec City with 762 sales (+18 per cent compared to April 2019). The South Shore of Quebec City recorded 180 sales, an increase of +29 per cent compared to April 2019.

Sales by property category: historic levels for April, with 308 condominium sales (+51 per cent compared to April 2019) and 98 plex sales (+92 per cent compared to April 2019). Sales of single-family homes (685 sales) approached the level of April 2019 with an increase of only 6 per cent.

Compared to April 2020, active listings of single-family homes continue their record drop (-54 per cent), which tightened market conditions in favour of sellers and contributed to overheating and overbidding in several sectors. Plexes and condominiums saw respective decreases of 15 per cent and 36 per cent.

The median price of single-family homes continues to experience an unprecedented acceleration in Quebec City: +21 per cent to reach $315,000. Condominiums and plexes respectively reached $203,000 (+10 per cent) and $360,000 (+12 per cent).

