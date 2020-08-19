QuestCap Announces Opening of Third Collection Sites, LLC Testing Centre

The Launch of the Third Collection Sites Pop-Up Lab Powered By Alcala Laboratories Increases Daily Testing CapacityNOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce that Collection Sites, LLC is opening a third pop-up testing center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 19. The draw centre is operated in conjunction with Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA registered high complexity laboratory based in San Diego, California.The new pop-up testing centre will offer antibody testing for US$59/test, with the capacity for up to 200 tests per day. With the opening of the third location, aggregate daily testing capacity has increased to 600 antibody tests/day at an average price of US$59. The results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a proprietary HIPPA-compliant Alcala smartphone application. The newly opened centre is located at Sahara Medical Institute, 5781 W Sahara Ave #500, Las Vegas, NV.The new testing center will offer convenient access to antibody testing with insurance coverage options. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com to limit contact points at the centers. “The pace of openings by Collection Sites LLC is extremely impressive. They continue to effectively roll out their strategy of opening multiple locations over the next couple weeks with plans to service Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Indiana offering convenient, on-site testing capability utilizing their CLIA registered partner, Alcala Labs” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap.For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit: www.testbeforeyougo.comAbout QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. It seeks, secures and funds recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@Questcapinc.com

416-301-5418For US media inquiries please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

+1-508-643-8000Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking InformationThis press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the opening by Collection Sites LLC of a third pop-up testing facility, the projected testing and revenue to be earned by Collection Sites LLC; the pursuit by QuestCap of investment opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such investments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



