QuestCap Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement financing from $2.5 million to up to $4.5 million. The Company will now issue up to 22,500,000 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the closing date. The Company previously announced that it has closed the first tranche of the private placement by issuing 7,755,500 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,551,100.About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. It seeks, secures and funds recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.For additional information, please contact:Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@Questcapinc.com

416-301-5418For US media inquiries please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

