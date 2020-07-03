QuestCap Appoints Mike Tyson to its Team of Global Advisors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION

TORONTO, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the appointment of former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion “Iron” Mike Tyson as Special Advisor to QuestCap. QuestCap granted 500,000 options to Tyrannic LLC, Mike Tyson’s holding company. The options have an exercise price of $0.16, a term of five years and vest immediately. As both a legendary competitor and iconic figure in the world of sport, Mr. Tyson joins QuestCap’s team of global experts engaged to advise on investments in specialized industries and geographic regions.“I’m really honored to be a part of the QuestCap team” said Mr. Tyson. “Bringing the fight to the front line of the crisis at hand is precisely what’s needed in today’s times. You can’t sit and wait to get knocked out – in the ring, on the field or during a pandemic” says Mr. Tyson. “I have used their experiences for the full range of testing protocols on myself and my family and want to help spread the word and get as many people as possible proper access to testing.”“As we continue to invest in critical research and the development of important health safety standards, we are particularly excited to work with Mr. Tyson given his global presence, influence and insight on the matter of restoring sport and competition” stated Mr. Doug Sommerville, the CEO of QuestCap Inc. “There is a science and significance in adding Mr. Mike Tyson to the QuestCap team. Mr. Tyson’s rich history and professional expertise in the fields of sport, entertainment, film and media, will be invaluable to us as we engage in projects within a world anxious for international sport and competition.”Mr. Tyson competed as a professional boxer from 1985 to 2005. He reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990 and was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, as well as the only heavyweight to successively unify them. Mr. Tyson was known for his ferocious and intimidating boxing style as well as his provocative behavior inside and outside the ring. Nicknamed “Iron” and “Kid Dynamite” in his early career, and later known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet”, Tyson is considered one of the best heavyweights of all time. Mr. Tyson holds the third longest unified championship reign in heavyweight history with eight consecutive defenses.He ranks No. 1 in the ESPN.com list of “The Hardest Hitters in Heavyweight History” and was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.As an expert in professional level sport, Mr. Tyson will advise on QuestCap’s newly launched Standards for Safe Sport, Film and Media – a new project focused on supporting the safe return to the business of competition, film and entertainment. “I am thrilled to be a part of a brilliant team” says Mr. Tyson. “I have spent my entire life fighting for profit, it feels good to know that I am now finally fighting for a purpose” Mr. Tyson concludes.About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognised sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.Recent MedQuest investments include: $1M into Sunnybrook Hospital’s Research Group for Emerging and Respiratory Viruses (such amount payable in equal $250,000 installments), $0.5M into Sinai Health Foundation’s research in COVID-19 diagnostic testing (such amount payable in equal $125,000 installments), and the purchase of 1M COVID-19 antibody testing kits for distribution in the Americas.QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.For additional information, please contact:Doug Sommerville, CEO

